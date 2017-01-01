Racist Walmart Customer Asks Indigenous Family To Speak English

“If you live here in America, speak the language,” said the racist woman.

A racist woman was caught-on-camera attacking a mother and daughter who were reportedly speaking their native language, Hmong, with each other at a Walmart store in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The woman, who remains unnamed, reportedly approached the duo and commented, “If you live here in America, speak the language.”

Offended by the comment, Jasmine Xiong, the daughter, started recording the incident and later uploaded the video on Facebook.

“Ignorant woman made a comment because my mom spoke Hmong to me at Walmart and she said "If you live here in America, speak the language" so I called her out on it because America doesn't have an official, single language, American English is just the most common, spoken language in America but I only got the last part of it so here ya go!,” wrote Xiong.

In the video, the woman can be seen approaching the two and then making rude comments. Upset by the comments, Xiong also chose a stern tone and told the racist woman that they were having a private conversation.

She then told the woman to walk away and said both of them can speak English very well. At one point, Xiong’s mother also stepped in and told the woman that she is also offended by her comments.

The woman then apologized for her comments, (because what else could she do?), and walked away.

As soon as Xiong uploaded the video on Facebook, it garnered thousands of shares and likes.

People supported Xiong and called out the woman for her racist comments.

“She was expecting you both not to be educated in both languages and that this would be her moment to step on others and feel dominant, disgusting. You ladies have the freedom to speak whatever language you wish,” said Brandon J. White, a commenter.

While another one said, “Everybody is the same we bleed red blood we are all human we are all brothers and sisters in God's eyes we all should love each other and protect each other we should stop being racist.”

“Just racist people trying to make the world follow their own beliefs. America is a melting pot for all kinds of people. English is the most common language. There's no such official language in America,” said Kia Thao, another commenter.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Edgard Garrido