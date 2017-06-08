Racist Woman Rants ‘You Got An Indian Waiting On An Indian’ At Sears

“Let’s drain the swamp,” the man shouted a Trump slogan as the woman accompanying him said, “You got an Indian waiting on an Indian, that’s what it is.”

A New Jersey couple became angry at how slow the line was moving at a Sears store in New Brunswick and unleashed a racist rant at a minority couple and the cashiers.

The incident was recorded by Simoni Lovano, also a customer, on his cell phone. The two white customers were angry that a Latino couple was separating their purchases into multiple orders so that they could use coupons.

“Let’s drain the swamp,” the man shouted a Trump slogan. “Hurry up.”

“Send them back to their own f***** country,” snapped the woman.

“You got an Indian waiting on an Indian, that’s what it is. Shit,” she said to the store clerk, even though the two customers in question were Mexicans. Other people in the video pointed out that neither the store clerk nor the two customers were Indian, but the white couple refused to listen.

“I don’t know what the hell they are,” she snapped back then went to the back of the store to demand to see the manager.

The store employee whom she questioned attempted to calm her down but she refused to listen to him. What’s more disappointing is the fact that none of the store employees asked the racist couple to leave.

Lovano said all the employees and shoppers he could see were minorities and everyone seemed disturbed and shocked by the couple’s bigoted outburst.

The 27-year-old man, who uploaded the video on Facebook, said he now regrets not interceding on behalf of the Mexican couple.

“Nobody intervened to actually address her hateful comments,” Lovano told New Jersey 101.5. “I feel guilty as well that I didn’t speak up. I was so angry I was almost shaking and it was very hard for me to say something.”

What’s even sadder was the fact the Latino woman turned to other customers and apologized to them.

“She actually felt she was the one at fault,” he said. “That is the saddest part of all.”

Sonn I go to this Sears ?? racism still alive and well here https://t.co/vIz5JLAaWH — Alexa Sánchez (@lexachez) June 8, 2017

@Sears employee clearly allows racism in store. No wonder #sears sales are dropping I will tell my friends https://t.co/s5K5wlsmcL — wow! (@MrWiked) June 7, 2017

@ShaunKing Let's find this disgusting human being who thinks she has right to spew hatred in NJ Sears! https://t.co/oymDpLf7QH #Resist — Martha Friend (@fivesibs3) June 6, 2017

$SHLD

Did they run out of money to hire security?

https://t.co/LGtPWMKFx6 — Nick Smith (@lilnickysmith) June 8, 2017

It's crazy how there was a woman going on a racist rant in sears. She would've got hit if i still worked there — ???? (@LennyBoss_) June 8, 2017