Woman Faces Lifetime Ban After Racist Tirade Against Hispanic Shoppers

The woman whose racist tirade was captured at a JCPenney in Louisville, Kentucky, has been banned from the mall for life.

Jefferson Mall officials publicly denounced the woman’s xenophobic rant and announced they were trying to identify the woman and ban her from the mall, according to ABC news affiliate WHAS11.

Meanwhile, JCPenney’s corporate office issued a similar statement, asking for the victim’s identities to offer them a formal apology and a full reimbursement on their purchases, NBC news affiliate WAVE3 reported.

At a JCPenney in Louisville, Kentucky, a lady was almost done with paying for her purchased items at the cash counter when her friend brought some shirts to add to the total bill — while cutting in line.

Predictably, other shoppers got upset. However, one woman in particular went off the wall by spewing racist vitriol.

The incident was caught on camera by Facebook user Renee Buckner, who later shared the video on her page with the following details:

“This Hispanic lady was purchasing items and the transaction was almost complete, then her friend brings up some shirts to be added to her purchase instead of getting in line. And this lady went off!!!”

“It starts back there,” snarls the white woman in the blue coat while pointing towards the end of the line. “Just go back wherever the f**k you came from. Hey!” she addressed the cashier. “Tell ’em to go back where they belong. You know, they come here to live and they act like they’re everybody else. Get in the back of the line like everybody else does.”

But she did not stop there.

“You’re a nobody,” the racist woman continued. “Just because you come from another country, it don’t make you nobody! Nobody, as far as I’m concerned. You’re probably on welfare, the taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff.”

Throughout the confrontation, the two Hispanic women completely ignored the racist lady, who also asked them to “speak English” because “this is America!”

As unfortunate as it was, such outbursts have become even more common after Donald Trump’s election. In fact, as of the end of November, more than 900 hate incidents have been documented since Trump’s victory.