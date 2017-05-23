© Reuters

Racist Woman Tells Latina To Leave The US, Calls Black Shopper ‘N****’

The Mexican lady just wanted to buy her medicine form Wal-Mart. Little did she know that she would have to endure slurs from a racist white shopper first.

 

A video of an ignorant, white woman, hurling racial slurs at Mexican and black customers at  Wal-Mart shows racism is showing no signs of abating.

The video, posted by Eva Hicks who is a Mexican, has been promoted by activist Shaun King. Hicks, who lives in Pennsylvania, was going about her regular  grocery shopping at a Wal-Mart store and just wanted to get her medicine from the pharmacy aisle.

But when she got there, she was accosted by a woman who refused to budge. According to the video, Hicks said, “Excuse me,” to the woman who was standing in front of the aisle as if she owned it. Instead of moving, however, the white woman replied, “Don’t run your mouth. Go back to Mexico.”

“I said ‘Excuse me,’” said an indignant Hicks. “Don’t be rude.”

“Go back, wherever you're from. You're the one that's rude,” replied the white woman. “You're in America, you are in America.”

Hearing the loud exchange, another woman, who can’t be seen in the video but is apparently an African-American, asked, “Are you serious right now? You are yelling loud enough for everyone to hear, stop being ignorant.”

Instead of being quiet, the woman said, “A n*****'s calling me ignorant?”

Read More: With Racial Slur, Petco Employee Allegedly Asks Customer To Leave

As both the victims looked visibly shocked at the racist’s words, the store manager appeared, stating he could hear the woman shouting from his office.

The white woman, thought the manager, who was white, would defend her but, to her surprise, he also condemned her way of speaking, stating, “No ma'am, it's inappropriate speak for the store.”

The confused woman than stated she was “spending money in the store.”  As if others weren’t there for the very same thing.

Hearing the repeated abuse, Hicks started crying, to which the white woman started saying, “Waa, waa, waa.”

The black woman then asked the manager if the white woman “still had the right to be in the store,” to which he said, “No” and told her to leave. The woman argues for a few moments more, but then huffed off angrily.

While posting the video, Hicks wrote, “I love this country and I will stay in this country.”

The Mexican woman also got a flood of support on social media.

Shaun King tweeted out that he would ask Wal-Mart to ban the woman for life.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More: Racist Woman Berates Hispanic Man Trying To Help Her In A Sprint Store
