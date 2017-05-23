Racist Woman Tells Latina To Leave The US, Calls Black Shopper ‘N****’

The Mexican lady just wanted to buy her medicine form Wal-Mart. Little did she know that she would have to endure slurs from a racist white shopper first.

Latino woman needs medicine, says "excuse me" @WalMart to get it. White woman tells her to leave America then calls another woman "nigger" pic.twitter.com/l7j5YBTlWP — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 23, 2017

A video of an ignorant, white woman, hurling racial slurs at Mexican and black customers at Wal-Mart shows racism is showing no signs of abating.

The video, posted by Eva Hicks who is a Mexican, has been promoted by activist Shaun King. Hicks, who lives in Pennsylvania, was going about her regular grocery shopping at a Wal-Mart store and just wanted to get her medicine from the pharmacy aisle.

But when she got there, she was accosted by a woman who refused to budge. According to the video, Hicks said, “Excuse me,” to the woman who was standing in front of the aisle as if she owned it. Instead of moving, however, the white woman replied, “Don’t run your mouth. Go back to Mexico.”

“I said ‘Excuse me,’” said an indignant Hicks. “Don’t be rude.”

“Go back, wherever you're from. You're the one that's rude,” replied the white woman. “You're in America, you are in America.”

Hearing the loud exchange, another woman, who can’t be seen in the video but is apparently an African-American, asked, “Are you serious right now? You are yelling loud enough for everyone to hear, stop being ignorant.”

Instead of being quiet, the woman said, “A n*****'s calling me ignorant?”

As both the victims looked visibly shocked at the racist’s words, the store manager appeared, stating he could hear the woman shouting from his office.

The white woman, thought the manager, who was white, would defend her but, to her surprise, he also condemned her way of speaking, stating, “No ma'am, it's inappropriate speak for the store.”

The confused woman than stated she was “spending money in the store.” As if others weren’t there for the very same thing.

Hearing the repeated abuse, Hicks started crying, to which the white woman started saying, “Waa, waa, waa.”

The black woman then asked the manager if the white woman “still had the right to be in the store,” to which he said, “No” and told her to leave. The woman argues for a few moments more, but then huffed off angrily.

While posting the video, Hicks wrote, “I love this country and I will stay in this country.”

The Mexican woman also got a flood of support on social media.

Shaun King tweeted out that he would ask Wal-Mart to ban the woman for life.

I'm calling on @WalMart to ban this customer from this store for life. This cannot be tolerated. https://t.co/J8ZklZrwLJ — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 23, 2017

Bravo to the store manager. https://t.co/kcLVzEthKu — Alison Fraser (@alisonfraser) May 23, 2017

This is the face of evil. These aren't just words, it's followed up by a violent history. CALL IT OUT!!!!!! https://t.co/16JuLkhxoO — Sasha Allen (@SashaAllenMusic) May 23, 2017

@ShaunKing @Walmart i'm utterly disgusted. yet another ignorant white bitch who thinks they own the place because of their skin color. — antonio (@antoniodelotero) May 23, 2017

@ShaunKing @Walmart Shout to @Walmart , that employee and that woman that stepped in. Only way to stop ignorance is to stand together against it. — HabitualLineStepper (@O_Dolly) May 23, 2017