Woman Hurls Racist Slurs At Muslim Family Visiting Cemetery

A family gathered to celebrate the Muslim holiday Eid in West Yorkshire, U.K. was attacked by a random racist woman for apparently no reason.

A woman was caught on camera hurling racist abuse against an unsuspecting family of Muslims paying their respects at a cemetery in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

#British keeping it classy: woman launches racist tirade at Muslim worshippers visiting cemetery during #Eid. #BGT https://t.co/f8f2Ufg7uw — Alphonso Van Marsh (@AlphonsoVM) September 3, 2017

The family was visiting a cemetery for Eid, a spiritual holiday where traditionally Muslims visit the graves of their loved ones after having been to prayers.

In the video, the woman leans out of a red Mini Cooper while shouting "F*** off! You f***ing P****!" towards the family and the people filming. The video was posted to a local group on Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 25,000 times.

Seemingly unprovoked, the middle-aged woman also yells at people passing by and encourages them to videotape her, shouting “Come on, film me you f***ing black c****! You British f***ing P****.”.

According to The Independent, Facebook users denounced the unknown woman commenting, ““Makes me embarrassed to be British…” and “She needs reporting to the police. This is shameful and appalling.”

The United Kingdom has seen an uptick in racist and Islamophobic attacks recently. The mayor of London Sadiq Khan reported a 40 percent increase in racist incidents in June of this year. Brexit’s success also shows an increasingly xenophobic view that has taken hold in the nation.

In these uncertain times, it's heartening to see passersby documenting displays of hate and calling out horrendous behavior. A family gathering together in solidarity and spirituality does not deserve such cruelty.

Read More Cop Allegedly Runs Over Black Man After Mistaking Him For A Suspect

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS/Lyle Stafford