Watch: Racist Woman Demands 'White Doctor' To Treat Son

A white woman went on a racist tirade and refused to get her son treated from a non-white doctor in Mississauga, Canada.

The woman, who remains unidentified, demanded that she wanted to see a “white doctor” who “doesn’t have brown teeth” and “who can speak English.” The incident took place at a Rapid Access to Medical Specialists walk-in clinic.

In the four-minute-long video, the woman is seen sitting in the clinic with her son. She can be heard saying that her son has chest pains and demanded several times for a “white doctor.” The woman lost her cool when she is told by staff that there is no such doctor available at the clinic.

“I saw a doctor that was not white that did not help my kid. I would like to see a white doctor. You're telling me there isn't one white doctor in this whole entire building?” said the woman.

As the woman kept on complaining and demanding, other people in the room stood up to her.

“Your child clearly has more issues with you being his mother than him needing to see a doctor. You are extremely rude and racist,” said a female witness.

The woman then said that she is being attacked because she is white, to which the witness replied that she’s being confronted because she is extremely racist.

The incident was recorded by Hitesh Bhardwaj, a patient who was waiting for his appointment. He added that he is an immigrant and was shocked to see what happened at the clinic.

“I couldn't help but record the video. This is bad, this is inappropriate and shouldn't go unnoticed. I couldn't stop thinking about it. The whole episode kept on repeating in my head, I was very upset. You know I can't even define the feeling,” he said.

Police arrived after they were informed of a “disturbance” at the clinic. Later, the woman’s son was treated by a doctor at the clinic. Police further added that the matter was closed as no one reported threats or assault.

Racial discrimination is on the rise in Canada. Just recently, a Canadian woman went on a racist rant and screamed at grocery store staffers to “go back to China” in Toronto.