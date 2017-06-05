Racist Woman Tells Grocery Store Workers 'To Go Back To China'

“No employee who works so hard for so little money deserves this and no human being in the world deserves this.”

A Canadian woman went on a racist rant and asked grocery store staffers to “Go back to China” in Toronto, Canada.

The altercation took place when a wheel chair bound woman started calling out Chinese staffers who were having difficulty communicating in English.

The incident, which took place in a Toronto Foodymart, was captured on camera.

The woman who is in a motorized wheelchair can be seen shouting at the staffers.

“Then they should go back to China, go back to China!” the woman says, as a male bystander laughs. This is Canada, English/French country!” says the woman.

To this, the manager replies, “Canada, anybody can come in here.”

While pointing back at the man, the woman says, “If they're going to work here, it is the law to know English. Not one of these people speak English.”

A bystander then interrupts and offers to help the woman if she was having a communication problem.

“I can translate for you,” said the man.

The woman again explains that it is law to know English in Canada.

To that the man gives up and says, “You are just looking for trouble.”

Frank Hong, who shot the video, said that the footage is recorded three minutes into the dispute.

“The lady went up to the counter and asked if anyone knew how to speak English. She didn't even ask for food at the beginning. I think she was looking for trouble,” said Frank Hong, who shot the video.

“The lady went on a racist tirade screaming about how they needed to know English and screamed “Go back to China” at least a dozen times. As a Chinese-Canadian, I am deeply appalled and offended by this and I hope that you can show this to the world so we can raise awareness for such racism,” he further added.

Hong further said, “People were shocked and angry. No employee who works so hard for so little money deserves this and no human being in the world deserves this.”

