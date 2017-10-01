Radio Hall Of Fame Will Induct Host Who Called Rep. Wilson A ‘Whore’

After making derogatory remarks about Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Florida), radio host Bill Handel is expected to be inducted into the radio hall of fame.

On Thur., Bill Handel, who called @RepWilson a "cheap, sleazy Democrat whore," will be inducted into the Nat'l Radio Hall of Fame .@RadioHOF pic.twitter.com/qvIAo08AbY — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) October 30, 2017

This week's white privilege victories includes Los Angeles radio host Bill Handel’s upcoming induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Handel most recently made headlines for calling black Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-Florida) a “cheap, sleazy Democrat whore.”

The sold-out ceremony during which Handel will be honored is set to take place on Nov. 2 in Cleveland, Ohio, according to Eurweb.

Handel hosts a weekday morning show on iHeartMedia’s KFI. His crass and vulgar comments about Wilson were spotlighted when journalist and political commentator Jasmyne Cannick published them after he said the words on Oct. 20 while speaking with political strategist John Thomas on-air.

The two were discussing Wilson blasting President Donald Trump’s insensitive comments to the pregnant widow of the late Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in Niger.

Trump allegedly told the grieving wife and mother that her husband “knew what he signed up for.” Handel, apparently, didn’t agree with Wilson publicizing the president’s remarks. “I’m far more upset with her because that is a cheap affectation–she’s a cheap sleazy–ah–Democrat whore is what she is. Okay, no excuse me, I’m being too generous to her.”

He even doubled down on his name-calling after Thomas tried to correct him; “I would add the word whore,” Handel asserted. “There are a few other words I could throw in there but I want to stay working here.”

He later suggested that he should have used the term “media whore” instead — which, for the record, is not any less offensive.

Needless to say, this man has no business receiving any type of award for his on-air conduct. As a media professional, he has a duty to communicate points and opinions to listeners without launching an all-out smear campaign against elected officials.

Amid all of the commotion, Color of Change issued a petition calling on iHeartMedia to fire Handel. California Democratic Women’s Caucus Chair Christine Pelosi also released a resolution asking for his termination.

Over the weekend, KFI’s Program Director Robin Bertolucci sent a statement to MSNBC apologizing for Handel’s comments while simultaneously excusing them by claiming his use of the word “whore” wasn’t “intended to be gender specific.”

The program director isn't Bill Handel. So he still hasn't apologized. As part of mgmt, was it her decision to hide segment from podcast? pic.twitter.com/UCWmgKyixC — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) October 29, 2017

If there's any doubt that this is white privilege at work, let us remind you that ESPN host Jemele Hill, an African-American woman, was dragged through the mud relentlessly and almost yanked off the air for describing Trump as a white supremacist on her personal Twitter account. Yet, Handel, a white male, arbitrarily characterized Rep. Wilson as a "cheap, sleazy" "whore" on-air and gets rewarded and protected by his employer.

The disparity is real.

Read More Man Sends Out Call On Facebook To Lynch Rep. Frederica Wilson

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Mediaexpress.Reuters, Joe Skipper