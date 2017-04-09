Woman Runs Boston Marathon To Help Refugees

“Where I live, it's a crisis. I personally, as a stay-at-home mom, couldn't contribute financially and I felt like I had to help.”

A Muslim woman just completed her seventh marathon. But, what makes it different from the past marathons she has taken part in, is that this time she ran the Boston Marathon to raise money for Syrian refugees.

Rahaf Khatib, 33, who lives in Michigan, is a daughter of Syrian refugees. She was born in Damascus, Syria, and later came to the United States with her family. She is also the first woman wearing a hijab to be featured on Women's Running magazine.

According to unofficial results from the 2017 Boston Marathon website, Khatib completed the race in about 5 hours and 13 minutes. She was able to raise $16,000 through the race. She plans to donate the money to Syrian American Rescue Network which is a Michigan-based nonprofit that helps refugees adjust to life in America.

Khatib said she felt the urge to walk for refugees as there was a "deep need" for aid within her community. So, she decided to help them by running for them.

“Where I live, it's a crisis. I personally, as a stay-at-home mom, couldn't contribute financially and I felt like I had to help. This is giving back to both humanity and giving back to the running community,” she said.

She further added, “They need support. They are our guests in our country, and we need to be good to our guests. And how can I not help? They're in my backyard.”

The athlete started running five years ago and has been part of Berlin and Chicago marathons.

Previously, Khatib started her blog where she inspires Muslim women to get active.

"I never really imagined myself as a figure on social media. I'm just an average Joe runner who's trying to make a point and break stereotypes. Everyone I followed on social media was a white runner; running is a very predominantly white sport. You don't see many hijabi runners out there," she said.

She further added that when she started her blog, her main focus was to provide answers that she couldn't find online about running as a Muslim woman. Simple questions that arose were: How do you cover up and run in the summer months? What kind of training schedule do you follow when you're fasting during Ramadan?

Thank you Rahaf Khatib. She's running the Boston Marathon to raise money for Syrian refugees. #humanity #Syria https://t.co/4XmatTq2kp — Humanity Strong ™ (@HumanityStrong) April 16, 2017