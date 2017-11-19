Trump Campaign Chair To Plead Guilty To Child Sex Trafficking Charge

“Mr. Shortey feels this is a necessary step in putting this painful and humiliating ordeal behind him, both for himself, his family and for the state of Oklahoma.”

President Donald Trump’s campaign chair and Oklahoma state senator has agreed to plead guilty to child sex trafficking charge.

Ralph Shortey, 34, was facing at least three charges from police after he was caught in an allegedly compromising position with an underage boy in a motel. Now, in exchange for the guilty plea, federal prosecutors will drop three additional child pornography charges against him.

“It is in my best interest and in the best interest of my family,” the former state senator wrote in plea deal paperwork.

The guilty plea is expected to cut down on his sentence and he might receive a lighter one.

In March, Shortey was arrested after police found him in a motel with a 17-year-old boy in a compromising position.

The boy’s father alerted the police that his son had walked into a Super 8 motel with an adult man and was concerned because the teenager had a habit of selling sexual favors through Craigslist and was a drug abuser.

The senator, who is married and is a father of two, said he was just hanging out with a friend but when police searched a backpack for marijuana, they found a bottle of lotion and an open packet of condoms.

After the arrest, Shortey told the police the teenager had brought him to the hotel room and they had been texting for more than a year. When the police searched an online conversation between the two, they saw the juvenile had asked for money and Shortey had acquiesced with a request for “sexual stuff.”

Shortey, who was first elected to Senate in 2010, resigned from his position as senator two weeks after his arrest.

