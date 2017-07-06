Police Catches Suspected LA Hospital Rapist After 10 Years

Police recovered dozens of tips after his case was featured on “America’s Most Wanted,” including one person who told the police Gaspar had fled to Guatemala.

This man sexually assaulted his patients 11 years ago. He was caught just recently.

Ramon Gaspar, 48, a certified nurse assistant, sexually assaulted more than a dozen female patients, including some who were under the influence of anesthesia, while he was working in a Los Angeles hospital.

Los Angeles police started investigating Gaspar after a woman reported she was sexually abused while admitted at Tarzana Hospital. Ever since then, twelve other victims have come forward with similar reports.

All the victims were either very ill or were feeling “slightly loopy” with the effects of anesthesia, stated police Detective Ninette Toosbuy.

“This is a person who has been put in a position of trust,” she said of Gaspar. “To then be violated that way is absolutely horrendous.”

Authorities said Gaspar was arrested by the police in 2006 but later skipped bail and fled the country with his wife and one of his three children. He left two of his children in the care of other relatives in the United States.

Police recovered dozens of tips after his case was featured on “America’s Most Wanted,” including one person who told the police Gaspar had fled to Guatemala.

The suspect was finally found in the Central American country and police obtained an extradition warrant order that took five years to complete. Gaspar was finally brought back to the United States on charges of sexually assaulting woman between 29 and 65 years.

One of his alleged victims, Courtney Rosenberg, filed a negligence lawsuit against the Tarzana Medical Center in 2007 after claiming Gaspar sexually assaulted her following a surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. A jury awarded the woman $65 million in punitive damages and an additional $2.36 million in compensatory damage in 2011.

Gaspar is now charged with seven counts of sexual battery by fraud, five counts of sexual penetration by foreign object and three counts of sexual battery on an institutionalized victim, according to court records.

If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 26 years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.