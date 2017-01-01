Islam Is A ‘False Religion’ Says Alabama Candidate For US Senate

“Muslims are a thriving community across Alabama. We wake up every morning to work hard and raise families. We give back in numerous ways.”

Alabama Candidate for U.S. Senate, Ray Moore, who has been removed from the position of Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice twice, just recently discriminated Muslims by calling Islam a “false religion.”

The Republican politician is the front-runner to fill up Attorney General Jeff Session’s position in Alabama’s special election to be held on August 15.

Moore made the derogatory comment during a meeting of the North Jefferson County Republican Club at Jim ’N Nick’s BBQ in Gardendale, Alabama, when a woman in the meeting asked him about the Sharia law.

“I’ve seen a lot in the news about Sharia law, and Muslims demanding break times to do their prayers and wanting to have their laws oversee our laws, and I just wonder how you plan to deal with that,” asked the woman, trying to make a point that Islamic laws were a threat to the U.S. judicial system.

“False religions like Islam,” Moore responded after emphasizing the country must live under Judeo-Christian law, “who teach that you must worship this way, are completely opposite with what our First Amendment stands for.”

The entire meeting was uploaded on Roy Moore’s Facebook page. He can be heard making the remarks at the 20:00 minute mark in the video.

The former Supreme Court Chief Justice was removed from his position after refusing to remove a monument of the Ten Commandments installed in an Alabama courthouse and for defying same-sex marriage despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing it.

Corey Saylor, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), told HuffPost, Moore “has a long history of extremist attitudes.”

“It is more disappointing that his statement went unchallenged in the room,” Saylor said.

CAIR’s executive director, Khaula Hadeed, also expressed disappointment over Moore’s anti-Islamic views suggesting that he doesn’t believe Muslims “have the same rights under the law” as non-Muslims.

The Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations extended an invitation to Moore to visit a mosque following his comments to know more about the Muslim community.

“We invite him to come out and visit a mosque and learn about the Islamic faith,” Hadeed said. “This is the best time for Roy Moore to visit mosque and meet fellow Alabamans and the Muslim constituents he intends to serve as a representative.”

“Muslims are a thriving community across Alabama. We wake up every morning to work hard and raise families. We give back in numerous ways. We watch football,” he added. “We’re not ashamed to be Muslims and to share our faith.”

Moore’s campaign has not commented on his remarks yet, though he replied on a Facebook comment stressing Judeo-Christian principles.

“We are taking back the real America which is based on Judeo-Christian principles and standing up for them. It takes a real leader like Judge Moore to speak the truth rather than swim in the PC swamp that will destroy us!” mentioned the Facebook user, who was in agreement with the senator’s Islamophobic stance.

“Joyce Day Amen, we just have to get everyone to the polls August 15th to flush the durn PC swamp crowd. It won't happen unless we show up,” the Senate runner-up responded.

