Anti-Semite Creator Of Trump-CNN Wrestling GIF Apologizes

Reddit user who posted a doctored a video of President Donald Trump body-slamming a man with CNN’s logo on his head on the site, apologized and left the social media website.

President Donald Trump unabashedly endorsed violence against journalists after posting a doctored video of himself slamming a man whose head had been superimposed with a CNN logo.

For the White House officials this blatant display of violence towards media was, apparently just a joke.

The Daily Beast cited an anonymous Trump official saying, “The president fights back. It’s rich that some of you people [in the media] can never take a joke.”It is believed the tweet was created with some help from Director of Social Media Dan Scavino. “I thought it was funny,” an unnamed official told the publication. “Glad Scavino and the president did that.”

However, far from being funny, the tweet resulted to be potentially life-threatening for at least one reporter.

Shortly after the CNN logo video went viral, Jared Yates Sexton, a journalist who teaches creative writing and linguistics at Georgia Southern University, reported the clip was, in fact, an internet meme created by Reddit user, “HanA******Solo.”

In response to this report, Sexton reportedly started receiving death threats from unknown people. Meanwhile, the original creator of the video clip expressed his joy over being tweeted by the POTUS. . “Holy s**t!! I wake up and have my morning coffee and who retweets my shitpost but the MAGA EMPORER [sic] himself!!! I am honored!!,” he wrote on the pro-Trump subreddit r/the_Donald.

It later emerged “HanA******Solo” had a history of posting racist, anti-Semitic posts. His offensive posts casually used derogatory terms including “n*****,” “goatf****r” and “f****t.”

However, the Reddit user recently changed his racist rhetoric after CNN’s KFile revealed his identity. KFile attempted to contact the man by email and phone, he did not respond.

Subsequently, he posted an extensive apology on the subreddit /The_Donald and deleted all of his other posts, mentioning he was addicted to trolling.

"First of all, I would like to apologize to the members of the reddit community for getting this site and this sub embroiled in a controversy that should never have happened. I would also like to apologize for the posts made that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic. I am in no way this kind of person, I love and accept people of all walks of life and have done so for my entire life. I am not the person that the media portrays me to be in real life, I was trolling and posting things to get a reaction from the subs on reddit and never meant any of the hateful things I said in those posts. I would never support any kind of violence or actions against others simply for what they believe in, their religion, or the lifestyle they choose to have. Nor would I carry out any violence against anyone based upon that or support anyone who did."

He publically apologized to the media outlets, who were subjected to the violence with his post.

"The meme was created purely as satire, it was not meant to be a call to violence against CNN or any other news affiliation," he wrote. "I had no idea anyone would take it and put sound to it and then have it put up on the President's Twitter feed. It was a prank, nothing more. What the President's feed showed was not the original post that was posted here, but loaded up somewhere else and sound added to it then sent out on Twitter. I thought it was the original post that was made and that is why I took credit for it. I have the highest respect for the journalist community and they put their lives on the line every day with the jobs that they do in reporting the news."

Redditor HanAssholeSolo, the guy who posted the Trump/CNN clip the president tweeted, has apologized to @CNN, the media, and others pic.twitter.com/GlePoiSlFj — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) July 4, 2017

He also had a message for all the anonymous users.

"To people who troll on the Internet for fun, consider your words and actions conveyed in your message and who it might upset or anger," he wrote. "Put yourself in their shoes before you post it. If you have a problem with trolling it is an addiction just like any other addiction someone can have to something and don't be embarrassed to ask for help. Trolling is nothing more than bullying a wide audience. Don't feed your own self-worth based upon inflicting suffering upon others online just because you are behind a keyboard."

His apology has since been deleted from the website.

After making the apology, "HanA**holeSolo" called CNN's KFile and confirmed his identity. According tothe news channel, he sounded nervous in the interview while giving his identity. The Reddit user requested CNN to not reveal his name fearing his personal safety and for the public embarrassment that it would entail.