Muslim Worshippers Targeted At Another London Mosque

This is the second incident involving Muslims leaving a mosque this week. On June 19, a man was arrested near Finsbury Park for plowing his car into worshippers.

Man Tasered & arrested in #RegentsPark. Incident not being treated as terrorism at this... https://t.co/47fWiNriH8 pic.twitter.com/iiHDiA7BDu — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 21, 2017

Days after a man drove his vehicle into Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park, another attacker tried to target people attending prayers at a mosque in Regent’s Park.

The perpetrator was, however, stopped by the police.

Muslims at Central Mosque in Regent's Park had assembled to perform tarawih – special night prayers offered during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan – when suddenly a man approached them wielding, what some witnesses claim, was a baseball bat but the police say it was found to be a shoe horn taken from the mosque.

“Police were called at 0122hrs on June 21 to reports of a man attacking people at Regents Park Mosque,” reads a statement from the Met police. “Officers attended and found a man waving an item around. There were no reports of anyone injured. The man was Tasered and arrested on suspicion of affray and has been taken into custody at a central London police station.”

The incident is not believed to be terror related. The motive of the attack is so far unknown.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the city after Cardiff resident, Darren Osborne, drove a van into a group of worshippers outside the Finsbury Park Mosque on June 19, killing one person and injuring several more.

Osborne has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a terrorist offense.