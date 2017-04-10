Remarkable Photos Document California's Dramatic Recovery From Drought

A photographer is making sure that the state's stunning return is not lost in history, but captured as a beautiful tribute to Mother Earth.

California's recovery from historic drought has been as dramatic to its residents as living through the drought itself. Over the past few months, the state has transitioned from years of arid heat to record-making torrential downpours, giving its communities weather whiplash. While the rain has brought new dangers, it has also restored California to much of its lush former glory and turned it from a Martian landscape into Shangri-La.

Photographer Justin Sullivan, who documented the devastating effects of the drought on the California landscape, returned to former sites to capture what they looked like after the rain. The results are both a testament to his skill and the resilience of our planet.

