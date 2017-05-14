Woman Schools GOPer Who Whined About Men Paying For Maternity Care

The next time you hear a man complaining about having to pay for maternity insurance, please send them a copy of this letter to the editor.

Why should you pay?



Barbara gets it: pic.twitter.com/CYBYfKSqhM — Greg Stevens (@gregstevens) May 14, 2017

While thrashing Obamacare at his town hall meeting last week in Dubuque, Iowa, Rep. Rod Blum reportedly whined about men having to pay for maternity insurance.

“Get rid of some of these crazy regulations that Obamacare puts in,” Blum suggested, “such as a 62-year-old male having to have pregnancy insurance.”

The crowd reportedly went wild with constituents yelling louder, booing and jeering the Republican congressman.

However, one attendee, Barbara Rank, a 63-year-old retired special education teacher, remained quiet. It wasn’t until the next day that she realized she had a response to Blum’s ridiculous rant.

In a powerful letter to the editor to her local newspaper, the Telegraph Herald, Rank explained, in less than 100 words, to Blum – and other people like him – why he should be paying for a woman’s pregnancy care.

Rank wrote:

“I ask, why should I pay for a bridge I don’t cross, a sidewalk I don’t walk on, a library book I don’t read?

Why should I pay for a flower I won’t smell, a park I don’t visit, or art I can’t appreciate? Why should I pay the salaries of politicians I didn’t vote for, a tax cut that doesn’t affect me, or a loophole I can’t take advantage of?

It’s called democracy, a civil society, the greater good. That’s what we pay for.”

The response is one for the ages. It’s going to be especially useful in the wake of the disastrous health care bill known as Trumpcare, which is equivalent to a hate crime against women. Also, Blum isn’t the only Republican who has objected to men paying tax dollars for women’s health care. In March, Illinois Rep. John Shimkus also asked why men should be paying for pre-natal care.

So, the next time you hear anyone, especially men, whining about having to pay for women’s health, send them a copy of Rank’s letter.