Adult Film Star Allegedly Received $130K In Hush Money From Trump

Trump's attorney allegedly paid thousands to a former adult film star so she would stay quiet about an alleged encounter with the president.

Remember Her? Donald Trump &Stephanie Clifford, stage name is Stormy Daniels. Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to the former adult-film star a month before the 2016 election as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with him. pic.twitter.com/O7ameIs0wj — Trisha (@ritter_trisha) January 12, 2018

An alleged sexual encounter between President Donald Trump and former adult film star Stephanie Clifford is coming back to haunt him.

Read More More Women Step Forward Alleging Trump Is An Extremely Lecherous Man

According to The Wall Street Journal, attorney Michael Cohen paid Clifford $130,000 so she would stay mum about a rendezvous she had with Trump about ten years ago.

Cohen served as a lawyer for the Trump Organization before the 2016 presidential election.

The report claims anonymous sources confirmed that the president’s attorney and the woman — who went by the stage name Stormy Daniels— cut a deal so she would remain quiet. Cohen told the Journal that “these rumors have circulated time and again since 2011."

Before the latest report, The Journal also alleged that Clifford had discussed appearing on “Good Morning America” to talk about Trump in the fall of 2016.

After being asked to comment, Cohen shared an image of a letter signed by Clifford saying that she never received any money from Trump or his people.

The undated letter reads:

“Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false. If indeed I did have a relationship with Donald Trump, trust me, you wouldn't be reading about it in the news, you would be reading about it in my book. But the fact of the matter is, these stories are not true.”

The alleged encounter would have taken place after the two met during a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, just one year after Melania and Trump got married.

While the report appears to base the story solely on anonymous sources, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to believe that the encounter, and the subsequent "deal," took place. After all, it's "grab them by the p****" Trump we are talking about.