A Reporter Was Arrested For Asking HSS Secretary Tom Price A Question

In Trump’s America, if you’re a journalist asking the U.S. secretary health and human services questions about health care, you can get arrested.

BREAKING: Dan Heyman from @PNS_News has been arrested at the WV State Capitol by Capitol Police for trying to ask Secretary Price a question — ACLU of WV (@ACLU_WV) May 9, 2017

A reporter was arrested in the West Virginia Capitol for, apparently, doing his job.

The incident occurred during a visit from U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Dan Heyman, 54, of Charleston, reportedly started “yelling out questions” at both federal officials about domestic violence being a pre-existing condition under Trumpcare when, moments later, he was apprehended by capitol police.

The Public News Service journalist was arrested after “aggressively breaching the Secret Service agents to the point where the agents were forced to remove him a couple of times from the area walking up the hallway in the main building of the Capitol,” according to the criminal complaint.

However, as per Heyman’s account, he wasn’t aggressive.

"I was holding [my] phone out and trying to get as close to Secretary Price as possible for obvious reasons, and that was all there was to it. And I was yelling out questions [about pre-existing conditions under Trumpcare],” Heyman stated later.

Heyman was jailed for several hours before being released on a $5000 bond. Public News Service WV tweeted news of his release:

Hi everyone. Just to let you know, I am home and well. And not very worried about the criminal charges - Dan Heyman — PNS-West Virginia (@PNS_WV) May 10, 2017

Meanwhile, journalists across the country expressed disbelief and voiced criticism over Heyman’s arrest:

Dan is a former colleague of mine. Arrested for causing a disturbance by yelling questions?? This is what reporters do. https://t.co/Y7jzfOqqWc — Anna Sale (@annasale) May 10, 2017

My colleague Dan Heyman @PNS_WV was arrested today for trying to ask Tom Price questions about the Republican health-care bill. 1/3 — Eric Tegethoff (@EricTegethoff) May 9, 2017

By my count, @PNS_News' Dan Heyman is the 15th journalist to be arrested in the US this year. — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) May 10, 2017

Price is an architect and booster of AHCA, so it seems fair for a reporter to get answers on questions Americans are most concerned about2/3 — Eric Tegethoff (@EricTegethoff) May 9, 2017

Jamie Lynn Crofts, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV), addressed the press on the incident, calling out the Trump administration’s repeated attempts to curb freedom of speech.

"Our First Amendment rights are under attack every day, particularly from the Trump administration. And it's not surprising to me that an incident like this would happen when a reporter tried to ask a question of a member of the Trump administration," Crofts said.

Public News Service released footage of Heyman’s arrest on its Twitter account.

This is yet another example of how the U.S. under President Donald Trump is increasingly becoming a police state. A few weeks ago, an activist with the women-led grassroots peace and social justice organization Code Pink was criminally charged for merely laughing during Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing back in January.