Writer Gets Death Threats After Exposing Creator Of Trump’s CNN Tweet

I'd like to give a little insight into what it's like being a journalist in 2017 and why Trump's rhetoric is incredibly dangerous 1/ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 3, 2017

A reporter who exposed the neo-Nazi Redditor who allegedly posted a doctored video of President Donald Trump punching and body slamming a CNN logo (which was actually a WWE fight with Vince McMahon) is now, not surprisingly, receiving death threats.

Jared Yates Sexton, a journalist who teaches creative writing and linguistics at Georgia Southern University, reported Trump had shared an internet meme created by Reddit user, “HanA******Solo.” That person had a history of posting anti-Semitic, racist and xenophobic posts, including one last month in which he named some Jewish employees at CNN.

Soon after, Sexton started receiving death threats.

The writer recounted the incidents in a long Twitter thread.

Yesterday I broke the news that the guy who made Trump's CNN gif also created an antisemitic meme and was obviously racist. 2/ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 3, 2017

In the wake of that, I received numerous threats. I was told people wanted to shoot, strangle me, hang me, throw me out of a helicopter 3/ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 3, 2017

He also tweeted, “Now articles are showing up on Neo-Nazi websites, there are videos spliced with Goebbels telling me not to test his patience…That one also has footage from Natural Born Killers of a journalist being executed by shotgun. On forums, under my tweets, there’s a list of excerpts from newspaper articles about journalists being slaughter, the details gory… Over on Facebook I'm getting messages from strangers about ‘goyim’ and talking about what happened to Jews in the 40's.”

This isn’t the first time the reporter has gotten death threats from white supremacists for exposing the “ugly side of the Trump phenomenon.”

During the 2016 presidential election campaigns, Sexton attended a Trump rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, and live tweeted the proceedings to his followers.

Trump event like a security state. Just watched a girl get denied for being "too alternative." — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 14, 2016

Crowd chanting BUILD THAT WALL BUILD THAT WALL over operatic music. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 14, 2016

I don't like Hitler comparisons but that was positively like Nuremburg rally level crazy. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 14, 2016

Crowd won't clap for call for unity with LGBTQ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) June 14, 2016

His coverage went viral and soon people from the alt right started harassing him and, ultimately, sending him death threats.

It seems white supremacists are acting out exactly on Trump’s suggestions. The president is personally responsible for creating an environment in which violence towards journalist is enabled and if this rhetoric continues, physical violence will likely become even more frequent.

When Trump says he will do whatever he can to stop what he dubs as “fake news,” he is actually giving permission to his supporters to do whatever they can against journalists.

The video below shows a list of things Trump has said at his rallies to incite physical aggression — and people have reacted exactly as he suggested.

So far, Sexton isn’t the only voice of reason that has been threatened.

Hadas Gold, a Jewish reporter for Politico, received an image of herself wearing a yellow star used to mark Jews during Nazi Germany and a bloody bullet hole through her forehead.

Even former Fox News reporter Megyn Kelly was repeatedly stalked at home and got death threats just because Trump accused of her not being nice to him.