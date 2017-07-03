© Reuters

Writer Gets Death Threats After Exposing Creator Of Trump’s CNN Tweet

by
editors
A reporter who exposed the neo-Nazi Redditor who allegedly posted a doctored video of President Donald Trump punching and body slamming a CNN logo (which was actually a WWE fight with Vince McMahon) is now, not surprisingly, receiving death threats.

Jared Yates Sexton, a journalist who teaches creative writing and linguistics at Georgia Southern University, reported Trump had shared an internet meme created by Reddit user, “HanA******Solo.” That person had a history of posting anti-Semitic, racist and xenophobic posts, including one last month in which he named some Jewish employees at CNN.

Soon after, Sexton started receiving death threats.

The writer recounted the incidents in a long Twitter thread.

 

 

He also tweeted, “Now articles are showing up on Neo-Nazi websites, there are videos spliced with Goebbels telling me not to test his patience…That one also has footage from Natural Born Killers of a journalist being executed by shotgun. On forums, under my tweets, there’s a list of excerpts from newspaper articles about journalists being slaughter, the details gory… Over on Facebook I'm getting messages from strangers about ‘goyim’ and talking about what happened to Jews in the 40's.”

This isn’t the first time the reporter has gotten death threats from white supremacists for exposing the “ugly side of the Trump phenomenon.”

During the 2016 presidential election campaigns, Sexton attended a Trump rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, and live tweeted the proceedings to his followers.

 

 

 

 

His coverage went viral and soon people from the alt right started harassing him and, ultimately, sending him death threats.

It seems white supremacists are acting out exactly on Trump’s suggestions. The president is personally responsible for creating an environment in which violence towards journalist is enabled and if this rhetoric continues, physical violence will likely become even more frequent.

When Trump says he will do whatever he can to stop what he dubs as “fake news,” he is actually giving permission to his supporters to do whatever they can against journalists.

The video below shows a list of things Trump has said at his rallies to incite physical aggression — and people have reacted exactly as he suggested.

 

So far, Sexton isn’t the only voice of reason that has been threatened.

Hadas Gold, a Jewish reporter for Politico, received an image of herself wearing a yellow star used to mark Jews during Nazi Germany and a bloody bullet hole through her forehead.

Even former Fox News reporter Megyn Kelly was repeatedly stalked at home and got death threats just because Trump accused of her not being nice to him.

Tags:
death threats donald trump free speech freedom of speech journalism journalists neo nazi news reporters trumps america united states white supremacists
