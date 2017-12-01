Candidate Trying To Replace Paul Ryan Espouses White Supremacy Online

The candidate running to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan has a sordid social media history of retweeting white supremacists and bigots.

Read More It's okay to be white. — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) December 5, 2017

The candidate running to replace Paul Ryan’s House Speaker position has openly embraced White Nationalist memes on social media, because, of course.

Paul Nehlen, who originally ran in 2016 against Paul Ryan, tweeted “It’s okay to be white,” a meme that can be sourced back to white supremacists such as the former Ku Klux Klan leader, David Duke. Hours later, Nehlen went on to use the triple parenthesis technique, more commonly referred to by anti-Semites as the “echo,” in an attack against Andy Cohn, a Jewish lawyer.

Just admit you are a (((bigot))) @aricohn and I'll pretend you didn't pretend you were white for the purposes of starting a race war w me. pic.twitter.com/huxsS0qcbw — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) December 19, 2017

But wait, there’s more. On multiple occasions Nehlen has reposted or retweeted racist memes. The following was retweeted from Mark Collett, a British Nazi sympathizer.

The failure of multiculturalism can be illustrated by the type of policing that is now needed to keep the peace. Diversity is NOT our strength, it is what is destroying European nations. pic.twitter.com/Hv6fD8lDes — Mark Collett (@MarkACollett) December 14, 2017

A few months prior, when neo-Nazis and other white nationalist groups marched through Charlottesville, Virginia with tiki torches, Nehlan retweeted this from white nationalist Jason Kessler:

Incredible moment for white people who've had it up to here & aren't going to take it anymore. Tomorrow we #UnitetheRight #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/D9cBipniSp — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) August 12, 2017

In the beginning of December, Nehlen used Gab, a blogging site used primarily by white supremacists. He reposted a piece of fan art drawn for him depicting “the virgin paul ryan” and “The Chad Paul Nehlen.” The term “Chad” is commonly used by the alt-right to describe alpha males and womanizers. In the text surrounding the figure drawings, one can see the terms “redpilled on globalism, RR and JQ.” “RR” stands for “race realism,” “JQ” stands for “Jewish question,” which relates to the conspiracy theory that Jews have influence on politics and other industries, and “redpilled” comes from the Matrix trilogy and is associated with white supremacist teachings.

HuffPost has reached out to Nehlen on three separate accounts, on which Nehlen either dodged the question entirely or simply failed to answer it. Shocking. Nehlen has since received intense backlash online, including criticism from New York Times editor Johnathan Weisman and HuffPost writer Christopher Mathias who after asking Nehlen if he is a white supremacist, said he’s not “even trying to hide it anymore.”

The guy challenging @SpeakerRyan in the Republican primary goes flat-out Alt Right. Norms have changed. https://t.co/jGO01NZeKO — Jonathan Weisman (@jonathanweisman) December 18, 2017

Regardless of if Paul Nehlen continues to dodge the question, his opinion of white supremacy is clear if one looks at his social media history. It is also clear that, like racism and bigotry, Nehlen has no rightful place in congress in the coming years.