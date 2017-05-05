© Reuters

Republican Says Women Use Abortion To Get A Paid Out-Of-City Vacation

“We have folks who want to carry their baby past the point of being able to have an abortion in this state so that they can have a free trip to Seattle”

 

Alaska State Representative David Eastman has some very idiotic thoughts on abortion. He thinks woman are ripping off their health care insurance providers with the aid of abortions.

During a recent interview, the Republican stated woman in the later stages of pregnancy are “glad” to have abortions because it gives them an opportunity for sightseeing.

Ridiculous!

“We have folks who try to get pregnant in this state so that they can get a free trip to the city, and we have folks who want to carry their baby past the point of being able to have an abortion in this state so that they can have a free trip to Seattle,” Eastman told the Associated Press.

The Republican was referring to the fact that Medicaid can fund trips to Seattle or Anchorage if a woman in her second trimester wants to have an abortion.

“We’ve created an incentive structure where people are now incented to carry their pregnancy longer than they would otherwise and then take part in that when they wouldn’t otherwise be doing it,” he added.

When asked if he had proof of such ludicrous assertions, Eastman replied he “certainly knows of specific instances” where families looked at abortion as a wonderful opportunity for an out-of-city vacation.

“I can think of a case that was brought to our attention earlier this session where you had a family who was very glad to hear that their abortion had gone beyond a certain point, because they were going to be heading to Seattle,” Eastman said.

The Republican believes lack of adequate medical facilities in states which forces women to travel hundreds of miles for her reproductive issue is actually a chance for fun. The fact, however, is that traveling hundreds of miles is actually a huge obstacle for women who want to have abortion.

According to research, abortion rates were cut by 50.3 percent after women had to travel an extra 100 miles to reach a clinic.

Katie Rogers of Planned Parenthood found Eastman’s assertion “ludicrous and despicable.”

“To even suggest that women are benefiting off the very restrictions that the state has put in place as relates to second-trimester abortions is—it is a new low, even for Rep. Eastman,” she told an NPR affiliate.

 

 

 

 

This isn’t the first time Eastman has done something moronic.

The Republican’s remarks came after working to amend a resolution to proclaim next April as“Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.” His amendment called abortion the “ultimate form of child abuse.”

He also provided the only “no” vote for two bills honoring black soldiers and Hmong veterans who backed the United States during the Vietnam War.

Vietnam War

