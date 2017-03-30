GOP Lawmaker Behind Misogynistic Forum Thinks Rape Isn't Always 'Bad'

A New Hampshire legislator has just become widely famous for something he probably may have wanted to keep in the shadows — too bad he was a tad careless.

Rep Robert Fisher may not be on Twitter, but he is on Facebook! Ask him your questions about rape and the Red Pill.https://t.co/vVInW5UBA3 pic.twitter.com/KK6Apa7AkQ — Bipolar Andrew (@BipolarAndrew) April 25, 2017

Some individuals have deep, dark secrets they want to keep as hidden as possible. With that in mind, they do all in their power to live in the shadows, meaning they never become public people. New Hampshire state legislator Robert Fisher, a Republican, didn't follow that line of thought.

The 31-year-old Fisher represents New Hampshire’s Belknap County District 9, but aside from his legislative duties, he also owns a local computer-repair franchise. During his off time, he likes to discuss matters online that are very dear to him, such as “sexual [strategies] in a culture increasingly lacking a positive identity for men” and the "men's rights movement." He also finds time to comment that "[r]ape isn’t an absolute bad, because the rapist I think probably likes it a lot. I think he’d say it’s quite good, really.”

According to a Daily Beast investigation, Fisher is the alleged creator of the most popular destination for men's rights activists, a Reddit community of nearly 200,000 subscribers known as The Red Pill.

Pseudonyms Pk-atheist and Panderific appear to have been used by Fisher, the Daily Beast reports, which helped journalists quickly find several blogs associated with the Republican.

But once contacted, the legislator denied being Red Pill's founder, adding he did not know what that forum was. He did confirm, however, he had “heard” of the men's rights movement, but said he wasn't aware of what pickup artistry was.

Hours after reporters reached out to the New Hampshire lawmaker, both Reddit usernames and four of the blogs associated with him had been deleted or made private.

Aside from his online persona, Fisher has real world links to people who are active in the men's rights movement such as Joshua Youssef, the founder of the computer-repair franchise Fisher now owns.

Youssef is a failed New Hampshire state senate candidate who reportedly violated election law when he published a deceptive blog making it appear his ex-wife's attorney had endorsed his candidacy.

During his custody battle, Youssef went on a long tirade against the “feminist judicial tyranny” following a family court judge's decision to temporarily strip him of visitation rights. Youssef also served as a member of then candidate Donald Trump’s New Hampshire leadership team in 2016, having appeared publicly in a CNN voter panel recently saying Trump's claims that millions of people had cast illegal votes was legitimate.

A member of Reddit's Men's Rights forum, Youssef decried “the corruption, greed, lies, and abject depravity of the feminist system,” adding that it had affected his child-custody case. Under the name RobertFisherForNH, Fisher blasted the courts in 2013 for ruling against Youssef.

One other famous Red Pill member, Milo Yiannopoulos, recently resigned from his position as senior editor at Breitbart News for questionable comments regarding pedophilia and child molestation.

Still, comments allegedly made by Fisher on several Reddit forums manage to be more controversial than anything others have said.

According to the Daily Beast, Fisher accused women of having “sub-par intelligence,” adding that their personalities are “lackluster and boring, serving little purpose in day to day life.” In another instance, he also reportedly commented that “It is literally the [female] body that makes enduring these things worth it.”

What a peach.

Commenting on the Red Pill, Fisher also expressed disappointment that equality has destroyed religion and the institutions of marriage. He also allegedly said independence was to blame for women not having enough incentives to remain faithful. Using this, he justified the idea that men should adapt their sexual strategy.

“Marriage, and yes, female oppression, slut shaming, religion, these were all a means to control hypergamy [infidelity]. Marriages might be considered loveless, and women might have been unhappy, but for men it meant marriages that lasted, commitments that continued, and protection against the fickle whims of females,” Fisher's alleged alias wrote in November 2012.

“To give women autonomy is to take away the very thing that made marriage a realistic institution… what I dislike is the general attitude that somehow we owe [women] something for sex… Women enjoy the autonomy that feminism has afforded them… But don’t expect the relics from back in the day to continue to benefit you without the sacrifices you were making,” Fisher also wrote under a pseudonym on his blog Dating American, in 2012.

Earlier, in 2008, Fisher allegedly used his username FredFredrickson to make his now infamous rape comment, saying that "[r]ape isn’t an absolute bad, because the rapist I think probably likes it a lot. I think he’d say it’s quite good, really.”

But that's not all.

Online, Twitter users dug more of his quotes, widely sharing them on the social media platform.

And here it is, the NH state rep and founder of The Red Pill talking about why he should get to sleep with underage girls (vomit warning): pic.twitter.com/0IE9k8tJ9v — Catherynne Valente (@catvalente) April 26, 2017

Robert Fisher thinks he is still fit to serve the people of New Hampshire. What do you think, @NHIndivisible @NHYoungDems @Action2getherUS? pic.twitter.com/oTdQ7UbW32 — The Nastiest Woman (@nastiestwoman) April 26, 2017

"Due to statutory rape laws, perfectly viable women under 18 are out of bounds. Fine."

UUUGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHH GROSSOHMYGOD...#RobertFisher pic.twitter.com/sL6fIYCxqR — Comic Sans Misogyny (@cs_misogyny) April 26, 2017

In a state where one legislator represents every 3,200 people, it's hard to believe Fisher's female constituents don't know him personally. Once this story catches on, we can't wait to see the backlash — after all, if this investigation doesn't prompt an official probe into his own double life, his constituents might as well act on it on their own, demanding he step down in shame.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Jonathan McIntosh