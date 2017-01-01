Congress Members Receive Death Threats Following Alexandria Shooting

“When you take away ordinary peoples very lives in order to pay off the wealthiest among us, your own lives are forfeit,” read part of the threatening email.

New York Republican, Claudia Tenney is petrified after she received an email with the subject reading “One down, 216 to go.” The email came in soon after Steve Scalise, a Republican lawmaker was shot at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

"Did you NOT expect this? When you take away ordinary peoples very lives in order to pay off the wealthiest among us, your own lives are forfeit. Certainly, your souls and morality were lost long before. Good riddance,” the threatening email read.

Although the Republicans’ spokeswoman has confirmed that receiving such emails is not something new for their office, the timing of this instance is particularly scary.

"Although our office receives threats like these regularly, today’s message was particularly disheartening following this morning’s tragic events,” said spokeswoman Hannah Andrews.

"The level of discourse in politics today is truly unfortunate. Our nation was founded on the principle of free speech, and it’s vitally important that we have a robust debate on the issues. However, protections under the first amendment do not extend to violence," she added.

Interestingly, Tenney is not the only one to have received threats following the horrible congressional shooting. Democratic members of Congress, specifically those belonging to racial or gender minority communities have been targeted with similar threats as Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragàn (D-CA) reported that she along with some of her Democratic colleagues received voice mails saying “you’re next.”

Moreover, Rep. Al Green (D-TX), a black congressman has also been receiving racially-motivated threats ever since he announced his intentions to introduce legislation to impeach President Donald Trump.

New York Rep. Joe Crowley, the chair of the Democratic Caucus, is calling for an increase in security stating that congress people and their staff are at a great risk.