Republican Leader Calls Out His Peers’ Deep Rooted Penchant For Racism

“I don't believe racism is anyone's true core, but we have a problem & need leaders to call it out & eradicate it. Our future depends on it.”

Former independent presidential hopeful and CIA operative Evan McMullin, who went from being an unknown candidate on the political fringe to a top Donald Trump irritant within the GOP, took to Twitter to discuss how the Republican Party needs to eradicate its deep-rooted problem of racism.

The 40-year-old investment banker, whom the president-elect recently nicknamed “McMuffin” during an Orlando rally, called out Trump crony Carl Paladino over his disgustingly racist comments about the first lady, Michelle Obama.

Paladino, a former candidate for governor of New York and real-estate developer, recently drew ire after saying that FLOTUS should “return to being a male” and “let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

McMullin not only slammed Paladino for his apparent bigotry, he also highlighted how racism has become prevalent in the GOP and warned his peers about the urgent need to get rid of it.

Racism like @CarlPaladino's and that of others in the GOP won't just go away on its own. It's a problem that requires better leadership. https://t.co/bISUwoTjBe — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 27, 2016

I don't believe racism is anyone's true core, but we have a problem & need leaders to call it out & eradicate it. Our future depends on it. https://t.co/DntKUGmptW — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 27, 2016

A number of Republicans see the problem (racism). They try to lead the party in a new direction, but too many disagree & thus the problem. https://t.co/Z5YanaBKyA — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 27, 2016

When 92% of black voters don't support the Republican nominee, but the KKK does, there's a problem. Let's deal with it and move forward. https://t.co/tzaFkMdTO7 — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 27, 2016

He also addressed the hypocrisy of Trump loyalists

The selfsame Trump disciples shouting "build a wall!" in the name of sovereignty are somehow comfortable w/Russian attacks on our democracy. https://t.co/omMXt4oUJr — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 28, 2016

Following Donald Trump’s election as the 45th President of the United States, the incidents of racism and xenophobic harassment witnessed a dramatic uptick. The situation was made worse by the incendiary comments from the Trump advocates – one of whom infamously compared the billionaire business mogul’s plan to create Muslim registry with the Japanese internment camps following World War II.

Moreover, Paladino is not the first person from the Trump team to have made headlines for his offensive remarks. Most of the members of Trump’s cabinet can either be described as white nationalists or anti-Semite.

Even Trump himself called African-American “thugs” during his presidential campaign and referred to their neighborhoods as “hell.”

Moreover, where the Republican Party has lost the support of minority communities, it has gained the support of white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

As McMullin said in his tweet, it is high time the GOP leaders looked into the problem and try uniting the nation instead of dividing it even further.

Thumbnail Credits: YouTube