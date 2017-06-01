GOP Lawmaker Blames Trump 'Partially' For Inciting Violence

“I would argue the president has unleashed, partially, again not in any way totally, but partially to blame for demons that have been unleashed,” said Rep Mark Sanford.

Things are getting from bad to worse in President Donald Trump’s America with horrific stories of racism and intolerance making headlines every other day.

The recent attack on Republican U.S. lawmakers who were practicing for a charity baseball game in Virginia left the country in a state of shock.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were discussing the attack on their show; the hosts blamed gerrymandering for creating a polarized political situation, where voters created an unfair advantage for the president, they also held the commander-in-chief responsible of creating a hostile environment in the country.

Their guest, Rep. Mark Sanford, agreed.

While discussing the shooting that wounded two of his colleagues, the South Carolina Republican partially blamed the POTUS for brewing such an environment that leads to such awful incidents.

“I would argue the president has unleashed, partially, again not in any way totally, but partially to blame for demons that have been unleashed, whether it’s what I saw at a senior center back home and people saying, ‘F-you, f-you and f-you,’ at a retirement center where they’ll see each other playing croquet the next day,” Sanford said in the interview.

"The fact is you've got the top guy saying 'Well I wish I could hit you in the face and if not, why don't you and I'll pay your legal fees,' that's bizarre. We ought to call it as such," he continued, recalling the remarks Trump made at a campaign rally last year.

Trump had promised his supporters that he would pay their legal fee if they knocked out protesters at his campaign rally. “If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously, just knock the hell — I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees. I promise. I promise,” he said last year, at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“What I’ve said back home, some of these people have been frankly weird and different in a town hall meeting, I say what is going on? They’ll say look, if the guy at the top can say anything to anybody at any time, why can’t I?” Sanford lamented.

Co-host Scarborough mentioned how a lot of people have become desensitized to the violence. “I think, very carefully, we have to talk about the added dynamic here because you have the right and left, the extremes on the right and the left,” she said. “You have fake news, you have conspiracy theorists who are really muddying the waters, and we have become desensitized.”