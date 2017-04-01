Racist, Sexist State Senator Calls Black Colleagues ‘N*****s’

The Republican senator used the n-word during the conversation as well as called a Democratic colleague a “f****** as****e,” “a bitch” and a “girl.”

A Republican Florida senator directed a string of racist and sexist expletives at two of his black colleagues.

Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles hurled the n-word at two of his African-American colleagues, Democratic Sens. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale, during a private conversation earlier this week at Tallahassee’s Governor’s Club.

The debate began Monday night after Artiles approached Gibson to tell her that a series of questions he had asked regarding the Democratic senator’s bill were payback for the questions she had asked before over one of Artiles’ bills

The senator used the n-word during the conversation as well as called Gibson a “f****** as****e,” “a bitch” and a “girl.”

His issue?

A belief that Senate President Joe Negron “had been risen to his powerful GOP leadership role because ‘six n****rs’ in the Republican caucus had elected him.”

It’s not clear who he meant by the “six n****rs” since the only black senators in the State Senate belong to the Democratic Party and none of them backed Negron’s bid to lead the chamber.

Gibson complained about his vulgar language to Sen. Thurston who was sitting beside her, who then asked Artiles if he meant what he said. Artiles denied it and later also told Thurston that he said “niggas” not “ni****s” suggesting the slang word was not insulting — whatever he meant by that.

Thurston then offered to accompany Artiles to Gibson’s office the next morning so that he could apologize to her but the Republican senator failed to show up at the appointed time. Thurston then notified Senate Minority Leader Oscar Braynon of Miami Garden about the incident and by the next afternoon Sen. Negron’s office had been notified.

After news reporters started asking questions, Artiles finally apologized to Negron.

“In an exchange with a colleague of mine in the Senate, I unfortunately let my temper get the best of me,” Artiles said in a statement to reporters. “There is no excuse for the exchange that occurred and I have apologized to my Senate colleagues and regret the incident profusely.”

But the action was considered to be a non-apology by Gibson herself because of Artiles’ reluctance and how late the apology was in coming.

Negron also said he was “appalled” by Artiles’ statements.

“Racial slurs and profane, sexist insults have no place in conversation between Senators and will not be tolerated while I am serving as Senate President,” Negron said.

The Florida Democratic Party, along with his constituents, is calling on Artiles to resign after the incident came to light.

This isn’t the first time the Florida Republican has hurled racial slurs at people of color. He was once secretly recorded calling Muslims and Middle Easterners “hajis,” a racist term.