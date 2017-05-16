These Republicans Could Challenge Trump In 2020 Presidential Election

Are Republicans organizing behind the scenes to get Donald Trump off the 2020 ticket?

President Donald Trump’s journey in the White House has been a roller coaster ride. From lashing out at the media and going after people from the opposition (and his own party) to his dismal approval ratings, he has “achieved” all of that in just six months.

It is highly likely that the president would face a challenge from Republicans in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. We take a look at the possible contenders who could give Trump a tough time.

Ted Cruz

The Texas Republican senator has had a troubled history with the president. During the presidential race, when Cruz addressed the Republican National Convention in July in Cleveland, where Trump accepted the nomination, he declined to endorse the billionaire real estate mogul and was essentially booed off stage by Trump supporters.

During the heated primary battle, Trump insulted Cruz's wife, Heidi, for her physical appearance and suggested that the senator's father was linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassin. In another instance, he said he is not "a servile puppy" to Donald Trump.

Jeff Flake

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake is receiving a lot of praise after he criticized Trump's presidency and accused the Republican Party of “losing its way.” In a scathing essay published in Politico this week, Flake called out fellow Republicans over their "unnerving silence as instability has ensued" under Trump.

The senator has been a vocal critic of the president throughout his campaign and his presidency as well. In a meeting with GOP senators last July, Trump reportedly told Flake, “You've been very critical of me."

However, when the senator refused to back down, Trump allegedly threatened to attack him publicly. Trump went so far to even threaten Flake over his Senate re-election bid.

White House officials have already talked to three prospective Flake primary challengers in the 2018 primary.

John Kasich

The Ohio governor has been a vocal critic of Trump and was the highest-profile holdout on Trump during the 2016 presidential race. While speaking about the Republican health care bill collapse, he said it was a “good thing.”

“I'm happy to say I actually think it's a good thing for this reason. I think Republicans looked over the cliff and I think they saw that there were going to be a lot of people who were going to be hurt, particularly people who don't have much of a voice, who the machine and the system grinds down, and they pulled back,” Kasich said.

Ben Sasse

The Nebraska senator has condemned several of Trump’s actions, such as the president’s crude remarks about MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

Sasse also criticized Trump for sharing classified information with the Russians. During an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, he said, “It is important why we understand why leaks are dangerous of any place they originate because we want those people out in the field that are our assets or our ally's assets to know what they're doing is going to be protected.”

