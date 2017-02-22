Fewer People Want To Identify As Republicans Since Trump Took Office

The number of people who identify themselves as Republicans has dropped drastically since Trump became president, according to a Gallup poll.

The number of Americans who identify themselves as Republicans took a nose dive ever since Donald Trump's election, according to a Gallup survey. Meanwhile, Americans who identify themselves as Democrats remains steady.

The survey took more than 14,000 adults into account throughout November.

The percentage of people who identify with the Republican Party dropped 5 points from 42 percent of the population to 37 percent between November 2016 with November 2017, according to the poll, which was released last week.

Meanwhile, voters identifying themselves as Democrats remained at 44 percent.

The biggest plunge in the Republican numbers was among white women. The percentage of white Republican women fell 5 points from 37 percent to just 32 percent over a year, according to an NBC News report.

Hispanics identifying with the GOP also declined by 3 percent.

There was only a percent increase in African Americans who identified with the GOP, according to the survey. Only 10 percent of black Americans considered themselves Republicans a year ago.

Republican college graduates declined by 4 points and those without a bachelor’s degree saw a 5 point drop.

When compared with last year, more Americans don’t approve of either major party, with 14 percent of people not leaning toward any party. The figure was as low as 10 percent last year.

According to the poll, the Democratic Party has maintained an edge over the Republicans throughout the year from 5 to 9 points because GOP affiliation has dropped.

Banner Image Credits: Reuters, Yuri Gripas

Spotlight Image Credits: Reuters, Brian Snyder