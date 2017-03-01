Republicans Want To Keep Obamacare Protections For Themselves

The new amendment allows states to dismiss vital Obamacare protections. However, some Republicans can exclude themselves from this law via an exception.

President Donald Trump has been vocal about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama’s signature health care initiative that covers about 20 million Americans.

Under Obamacare, Congress members and their staff were required to use marketplace for their insurance, enabling people to trust that it provided good, quality coverage for everyone, including the representatives in Washington.

Although the Republicans’ health care plan to repeal and replace Obamacare failed miserably, the new amendment introduced recently vastly favors Republican legislators.

The new amendment allows states to dismiss vital Obamacare protections. However, absurdly enough, Republicans Congress members can exclude themselves from this law via an exception: The members of Congress and their staff would get the guarantee of keeping Obamacare regulations.

So, under Trumpcare, insurers can charge a higher amount from sick people under certain circumstances but Republicans would not bear the brunt.

While this plan apparently leaves many Americans worse off and would likely result in even more uninsured citizens than the initial 24 million predicted under the first iteration of the Affordable Health Care Act, Republicans have made sure they and their staffers are not subject to the cancelation of Obamacare protections that could result from the course of this amendment.

If this amendment somehow passes and a state waived these protections, a normal American citizen living in that state will bear higher healthcare costs and far less inclusive coverage, while a congressperson or congressional staffer living in that same state would be exempt from the changes.

Double standards at their best.