Rex Tillerson Just Suggested Trump Doesn't Defend American Values

“The president speaks for himself,” said U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when asked if Trump defends American values.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson just distanced himself from President Donald Trump in just five golden words.

In a recent interview, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked Tillerson about a United Nations' warning in the wake of white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia and Trump's defense of the neo-Nazis later in a statement.

A group of U.N. experts slammed Trump’s white supremacist apologist remarks as “failure at the highest political level of the United States of America to unequivocally reject and condemn” racist violence.

“I don’t believe anyone doubts the American people’s values or the commitment of the American government or the government’s agencies to advancing those values and defending those values,” Tillerson said of the U.N. analysis.

"And the president's values?" Wallace questioned, furthering the U.N.’s assessment.

"The president speaks for himself, Chris,” said Tillerson.

Wallace then asked Tillerson if he was separating himself from Team Trump.

“I’ve spoken — I’ve made my own comments as to our vales as well in a speech I gave to the State Department this past week,” he responded.

The response from Tillerson, who was tapped by Trump for the position of secretary of state despite lack of any political qualification, whatsoever, is shocking but not surprising.

Over the past couple of weeks, Trump's original cabinet has gone through major changes, most of them having to do with his senior aides leaving his administration.

Trump recently removed Communication Director Anthony Scaramucci, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and White House adviser Sebastian Gorka from his administration.

And now, it seems, Tillerson might be distancing himself from the president as well.

