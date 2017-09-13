Man Hangs ‘Slaves For Sale’ Sign - Still Thinks He Isn't Racist

“These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy, ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement and the terror that it actually stood for.”

A man in Liberty, Missouri, sparked outrage after he placed a “slaves for sale” sign right above his confederate flag.

What is even more absurd is his reasoning and logic behind the act.

Richard Geisenheyner said he wanted to show people that he is not racist. He regularly flies a confederate flag at his home; therefore, people in his neighborhood have assumed he is a white supremacist.

He further added he has biracial grandchildren and if he was selling slaves then he would have to sell his grandchildren too.

“If people actually believe that a Confederate flag stands for slavery, well, I might as well be just as stupid as they are. It is for people that are tired of the government telling them what to do and what to think. That is what a Southern rebel is,” he said.

Geisenheyner’s neighbors disagree with his idea and said they were offensive reminders of the pre-civil rights era.

“I think it’s wrong, very wrong. I think somebody needs to have a serious talk with him,” said Steve Plowman.

Another neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, said, “I remember the signs on the wall that says ‘White only.’ I am that old. I remember the signs on the wall that says ‘Negroes only entrance here.’”

“His rebel flag don't have a damn thing to do with me, wave it all you want. This idiot with his slaves for sale, are you fricking kidding me?” said another.

After the growing outrage, Geisenheyner’s decided to remove the flag and said his point had been made.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu comments might help Geisenheyner to brush up on his facts about the southern history.

“Civil War was about states’ rights, not slavery” argument with a powerful speech. These statues are not just stone and metal. They are not just innocent remembrances of a benign history. These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized Confederacy, ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement and the terror that it actually stood for,” said Landrieu while addressing a crowd at New Orleans’ Gallier Hall.

