Gym Boots Neo Nazi Richard Spencer, Thanks To A Georgetown Professor

He also claimed he denied being Richard Spencer when Fair asked him because he wanted her to “go away.”

Alt-right poster boy and president of the National Policy Institute, a white supremacist think tank, Richard Spencer was at a Virginia gym working out when he got busted by a Georgetown professor.

C. Christine Fair, who was also present at the Alexandria’s Old Town Sport&Health gym, noticed Spencer and went up to him to confront him. Apparently, members and trainers of the gym had just the same day shared with that Fair that Spencer had joined their gym and that sharing the space with a known white supremacist made them upset and uncomfortable.

“I said also, ‘I’m going to go to corporate, because this is a hostile work environment for you all,” Fair told Jezebel.

But when she asked him “Are you Richard Spencer,” the coward immediately denied, saying “No. I am not.” But that wasn’t true.

In a post on Tumblr, the woman wrote all about her encounter with the white supremacist who thinks no end of himself.

“I exploited the full range of my first amendment entitlements by telling him that this country does not belong to white men. As a white woman, I find his membership at this gym to be unacceptable. I found his membership at this gym to be an unfair burden upon the women and people of color–and white male allies of the same. I also loudly identified him as a neo-Nazi,” Fair wrote.

She also pointed out Spencer who otherwise scorns upon people of color, had the audacity of asking an African-American trainer to help him.

But a white woman who had no idea about what a ridiculous man Spencer is tried to intervene and call Fair out, upon which she was silenced.

Just to remind everyone why Fair and other’s hate Spencer so much, in December last year, the white supremacist boasted that because of the conquest of North America by European invaders, “America belongs to white men.”

"We won. America belongs to white men." - Richard Spencer pic.twitter.com/3LTiBSILiv — Josef (@josefgoldilock) December 7, 2016

On the same day , he also took to the opportunity to praise President Donald Trump for being an “alt-right hero” and for reminding white Americans of what makes “the white race truly unique and truly wonderful.”

Richard Spencer praises Donald Trump as an alt-right hero pic.twitter.com/0LTGTXK6NW — Josef (@josefgoldilock) December 7, 2016

Spencer has also given Nazi salutes at public events while shouting, “Heil, Trump!” and marched in Charlottesville, VA, carrying torches to protest the removal of monuments to former Confederate war heroes. It doesn’t get worse than this.

These are only few of the many instances Spencer has voiced his white supremacist, racist, neo-Nazi ideologies and blatantly discriminated against people of color.

Following the incident, Spencer who said: “I’m really a model-gym goer. I don’t bother anyone. I don’t talk to anyone. I really just go and lift weights” had his gym membership curtailed.

He also claimed he denied being Richard Spencer when Fair asked him because he wanted her to “go away” and that he was only “peacefully working out” when the confrontation took place.