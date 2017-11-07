Richard Spencer Tries And Fails To Justify Slavery To Black Journalist

"They benefited from being in a different nation than their own," alt-right leader Richard Spencer said of enslaved Africans in the United States.

On a personal journey across white America, writer Gary Younge came face to face with alt-right leader Richard Spencer @Channel4 Thurs 10pm pic.twitter.com/25f0gHWmjO — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 7, 2017

Notorious white supremacist Richard Spencer had one incredibly difficult time trying to justify his stance on slavery to a black journalist.

Editor-at-large for The Guardian, Gary Younge, had a one-on-one conversation with Spencer as part of his “Angry, White And American” documentary set to air this Thursday on British television.

Although hesitant, Younge said he chose to interview Spencer because racists of his caliber pride themselves on being able to provide “the intellectual underpinnings for the Trump revolution.”

During the conversation — which occurred in a Mississippi parking lot swarming with other white nationalists — Spencer attempted to explain to Younge how “Africans have benefited from their experience with white supremacy.”

“Look, they benefited from being in a different nation than their own. No doubt. How can you deny that?” Spencer said after being asked if slavery was good for Africans.

As the discussion became heated with Younge becoming visibly exasperated, Spencer suggested that African-Americans did not build the United States.

“They did!” Younge retorted. “They literally built the White House.”

“Because we made them do it,” Spencer snapped back.

It should be noted that Spencer’s attempt to invalidate the role slaves played in building America is absurd. Regardless of whether the job was done by free will or force, it was done by African-American hands. There is no arguing that fact.

Spencer continued with his nonsense by saying that he is “proud” of slavery, although he acknowledges that it had “bad consequences.”

Younge ultimately cut the interview short after he couldn't handle any more of Spencer's ridiculous and offensive logic.

Needless to say, Spencer's take on slavery comes as no surprise; however, the preposterous notion that he could convince a black man to accept his perspective as truth with no contest is just laughable.