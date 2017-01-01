Some Of The Most Ridiculous World Records Held By America

From making the longest pizza to growing the longest nails, Americans have done some whacky sometimes scary yet entertaining things to set new world records.

Americans have done some truly bizarre things, but making a Guinness world record entails a lot of passion and a little bit of crazy!

Here’s a list of seven truly ridiculous world records held by Americans over the years.

1. The most people catching a wave on a single surfboard

Sixty-six surfers made the record for the largest number of surfers ever to ride a wave on a single surfboard, on June 20, 2015 at the Huntington Beach, California. They balanced themselves for an impressive 13 seconds as spectators cheered on.

2. The largest rubber band ball

Joel Waul made the largest rubber band ball that weighed 9,032 lb in Lauderhill, Florida on 13 November 2008. He named it “Megaton.” The ball was made up with 700,000 rubber bands of all sizes. Waul started creating the giant rubber ball on April 2004. After completion, the ball stood 6 ft 7 high from the ground.

The longest pizza

Volunteers at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California made the longest Pizza with a length of 1.32 miles (2.13 kilometers), on June 10, 2017. Over 100 people spent more than 54 hours to create this massive pizza. Approximately, 17,700 lbs of dough, 5,000 lbs of tomato sauce and 3,900 lbs of mozzarella cheese was used to create the longest Pizza.

4. The most people opening umbrellas at the same time

Fans at Angel Stadium, California set a truly unique world record for the most umbrellas opened at the same time in a confined space between innings. The umbrellas opened collectively during the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles on June 14, 2016.

5. The longest nails

Chris Walton from Las Vegas set a bizarre world record for having the longest Fingernails. Her nails measured a whopping 6.02 meters. The 45 year-old, who is also a talented singer, has not gone near a nail cutter since 1990.

6. The largest glass of margarita

The world’s largest glass of margarita could hold 32,176 liters; it was created by Margaritaville Casino in Las Vegas on 14 October 2011.

7. The largest collection of sneakers

Jordan Michael Geller has collection of the Nike Air Jordan Retro line at the "ShoeZeum" in downtown Las Vegas. Record keepers at Guinness World Records certified that Geller's ShoeZeum, a shrine to Nike that he said included one of every model of Air Jordans ever made on 25 September 2012. Geller made the record for the world's largest collection of sneakers, with more than 2,500 pairs.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters