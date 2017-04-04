Rifle-Toting Man Threatens Muslim Neighbors: ‘Get Out Of My Country’

As Islamophobia continues to threaten the quality of life for Muslims in America, yet another hate crime has come to light against a Muslim family in Florida.

It is incredibly ironic that in the midst of President Donald Trump trying to ban Muslims under the guise of “national security,” people of the Islamic faith are really the ones who are under attack in this country.

This is the worst time to be Muslim in America since 9/11, and it seems to only be getting worse.

This week in Islamophobic attacks, a gun-wielding Florida man was arrested after pointing his handgun and rifle at his Muslim neighbors while spewing racial slurs at them, The Root reports.

The 52-year-old white man named Robert Anthony Ruetting faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is set to appear in court at the end of the month.

Ruetting’s neighbor, Aied Alzaidy, was reportedly gardening Saturday night when Ruetting came outside with a handgun and flashlight in tow.

“‘If you move [expletive], I will shoot you,’” Alzaidy said Ruetting told him. Ruetting then allegedly put his gun to Alzaidy’s head and struck him with his flashlight.

Ruetting retreated to his home and then returned with a rifle, which he allegedly pointed at Alzaidy along with his wife and their three kids — the youngest just 5 years old.

“I’m going to kill all you Muslim [expletive], get out of my country. Don’t talk to my wife,” Ruetting allegedly said.

Cops were called to the scene and were permitted to search Ruetting’s home where they found and seized a rifle in an open bag next to his bed, according to The Florida Times-Union.

Unsurprisingly, Alzaidy said his family is now living in fear, and his children are sleeping in his bedroom at night with him and his wife.

“I have to find a doctor to talk to my oldest one,” Alzaidy said. “When she saw the AK-47 pointed at her dad, she told her mom, ‘I’m afraid he’s going to kill my dad.’”

Nancy Urfalino, Ruetting’s wife, claims the whole incident was Alzaidy’s fault because he had been flirting with her for some time before her husband finally confronted him. She also claimed her husband didn’t physically assault their neighbor.

“My husband did not lay a hand on him. Zilch,” she reportedly said.

Alzaidy, of course, denies Urfalino’s claims and accused her of abusing alcohol.

“She’s drunk 24/7 and she uses language I don’t want my kids to hear,” he said. “She uses language like that every single day — ‘Get out of our country, Muslim.’”

Alzaidy also noted that this wasn’t the first confrontation he’s had with the couple since moving in next door to them.

“The problem is they hate Muslims and they hate kids,” he said.

“He came with the AK-47 and he said, ‘Get out of my country, Muslim. I hate Muslims,’” Alzaidy added.

Florida’s Council on American-Islamic Relations chapter is seeking hate crime charges to be filed against Ruetting — as they should, because the altercation was very clearly motivated by hate.

