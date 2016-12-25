Did The RNC Just Refer To Trump As The 'New King'?

Fatimah Mazhar
“Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King,” read the message from RNC Chairman Reince Priebus.

The Republican National Committee has pretty much lost whatever was left of its credibility after wholeheartedly accepting a demagogue as its presidential nominee.

And so when RNC Chairman Reince Priebus released a public statement referring to a “new king” this Christmas, social media responded with outrage, accusing him of trying to compare President-elect Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.

"Merry Christmas to all! Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King. We hope Americans celebrating Christmas today will enjoy a day of festivities and a renewed closeness with family and friends."

Many interpreted the usage of the term "new king" as an attempt by the RNC to try to politicize the holiday, especially because Priebus said “this Christmas” and also because he did not use it in his Christmas message last year.

The reaction blew up to the extent that the NC spokesman and incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer had to release another statement to clarify Priebus did not compare Trump to Christ:

 

But people are not fully convinced, it appears:

 

