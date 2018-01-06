Mueller Now Looking At Ivanka Trump’s Interaction With Russian Lawyer

Ivanka Trump may not have been part of the infamous Trump Tower meeting, but she did speak to two of the Russian visitors outside the elevators, said sources.

First daughter Ivanka Trump, who had so far managed to remain unscathed from the accusations of collusion with Russia against her family, has now found herself a part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the alleged foreign interference in the presidential election.

Mueller’s investigators are reportedly scrutinizing a seemingly fleeting exchange President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, who also happens to be a senior White House aide, had with the Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and Russian-American lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin at Trump Tower before the election.

Ivanka was not a part of the infamous June 9, 2016, meeting between Veselnitskaya, Akhmetshin, translator Anatoli Samochornov, Ike Kaveladze, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner. However, she did speak to two of the visitors outside the elevators, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Now, the special counsel wants to know every contact the Russian participants of the meeting had with the members of Trump's family and his inner circle.

The Trump Tower meeting, which took place shortly after Trump became the Republican presidential nominee, became the center of collusion allegations plaguing the Trump administration after Trump Jr. confirmed he had agreed to meet with a Russian lawyer who had information on his father’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. He had allegedly received an email from publicist Rob Goldstone, saying the Russian government wanted to help his father win the 2016 election.

According to the email exchange between the two, Veselnitskaya promised information that “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

Recently, the controversial meeting once again began making headlines after former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon called it a "treasonous" activity.

Bannon, who was forced out from his West Wing position in August 2017, told Michael Wolff – the author of explosive tell-all book “Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House” – the meeting between Trump Jr., Kushner and Russians who promised dirt on Clinton was incredibly short-sighted.

"The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers," he reportedly said. "They didn’t have any lawyers."

In no uncertain terms, Bannon was very critical of the meeting, even going so far as to say that the Trump campaign erred in not contacting the authorities and that investigators looking into the president's son were "going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV."

"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad sh*t, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," the Breitbart executive added.

