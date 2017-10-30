Mueller Reportedly Had Papadopoulos Wear A Wire For Russia Probe

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ claims that George Papadopoulos' campaign role was as an “extremely limited” volunteer are crumbling.

Federal investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election charged President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and another aide, Rick Gates, with money laundering.

Although both men pleaded not guilty to the charges, it is now revealed a third former Trump adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty in on Oct. 5 for lying to the FBI. His guilty plea was “sealed,” or invisible to the general public, at the time.

He was arrested on July 27 after he arrived at Dulles International Airport near Washington.

In the court documents, prosecutors said that although Papadopoulos agreed to cooperate in the ongoing investigation, “public disclosure of his appearance would undermine his ability to serve as a proactive cooperator.”

According to The Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale, the term “proactive cooperator” refers to someone who is willing to wear a wire to help get more information on a certain issue.

This means FBI Director Robert Mueller wanted Papadopoulos to gather as much information about possible Trump-Russia ties and kept the entire deal a secret until now.

The fact the Mueller decided to make Papadopoulos’ plea public now also indicates that he must have gathered enough information in the investigation.

Papadopoulos is a Chicago-based international energy lawyer who was reportedly hired by White House senior aide Sam Clovis and supervised by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. It is most likely that while being wired, Papadopoulos spoke with both of them.

It must also be noted that in March, Sessions recused himself from any investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election because of his alleged involvement in the case.

It is also speculated the inside information provided by Papadopoulos to Mueller is enough to make grounds for Trump’s impeachment. Papadopoulos' secret involvement in the FBI investigation shows that he had an important role during the election meddling.

Therefore, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ comments that Papadopoulos’ campaign role was “extremely limited” and that he was a volunteer are dubious.

