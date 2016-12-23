Rockettes Dread Sexism at Trump’s Inauguration, Claim Jobs Are at Risk

While several celebrities have refused to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, even those who have accepted are not too happy about it.

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is all set to take place in January, but there is one minor hitch.

Several artists and musicians have refused to perform at the ceremony for various reasons — some of them support Hillary Clinton, while others either do not agree with Trump’s views or just don’t want to appear as Trump supporters. Certainly none of them want their work to have anything to do with the American presidential campaign and politics.

While the business mogul’s team is desperately searching for artists to take part in the inaugural ceremony, Trump remains in denial as usual, claiming, “A list celebrities are all wanting tixs (sic) to the inauguration.”

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

Interestingly, even those who agreed to perform have some concerns.

A member from The Rockettes, a precision dance company, went anonymous and spoke to Marie Claire, expressing how being a part of Trump’s celebrations did not go with what she believed in. Moreover, the woman, who used the pseudonym “Mary,” claimed that performing for the president-elect was an issue of “racism and sexism.”

While one dancer felt she was being “forced to perform for this monster,” another wrote in an email to the team: “I wouldn’t feel comfortable standing near a man like that in our costumes.”

The apprehension on the part of the dancers is surely understandable, since the women in the dance group perform in revealing costumes and Trump has been accused of sexual assault on numerous occasions and was even caught saying “grab them by the p****.”

Now, although the Rockettes have been asked to “voluntarily sign up” for the inauguration ceremony if they wish to perform, many of them are afraid that if they refuse they might be at the risk of losing their jobs.

“It will be interesting to see who doesn’t get their job back. If I had to lose my job over this, I would. It’s too important. And I think the rest of the performing arts community would happily stand behind me,” Mary said.

Additionally, there is also a severe lack of women of color in the group, which makes the situation worse.

“It’s almost worse to have 18 pretty white girls behind this man who supports so many hate groups,” Mary continued.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue — this is a women’s rights issue. This is an issue of racism and sexism, something that’s much bigger than politics,” she added.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Wikimedia Commons