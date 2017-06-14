© Reuters

Justice Dept. Issues Cryptic Press Release About ‘Anonymous Sources’

“Americans should exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous ‘officials,’ particularly when they do not identify the country.”

President Donald Trump’s young administration has so far been marred with infighting, factionalism and intelligence leaks, which is why it shouldn’t have come as a surprise when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein released a statement urging Americans to “exercise caution” and think twice “before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous ‘officials.’"

However, the press release created quite a buzz and left many people wondering what is going on at the Department of Justice now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the ongoing Russian investigation.

The Department of Justice has a long-standing policy to neither confirm nor deny such allegations.

Given that the statement came shortly after The Washington Post reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was now investigating  Trump  for possible obstruction of justice, prompting the president to send off a couple of raging tweets, many wondered if Rosenstein's statement was in fact dictated by the White House.

There were, of course, also speculations about what Rosenstein was referring to in his statement.

Was he talking about the leaks concerning Russian investigations or something that might go public in the near future?

Could it be an attempt to distract people from something important or an attempt to discredit and upcoming story?

Well, social media users – particularly journalists – had a lot to say about Justice Department’s cryptic message.

