Newborn Babies Of Rohingya Women Are Dying On Myanmar's Beaches

A new crew discovered "rows of babies who had been born on the beach." One of them still had her umbilical cord attached.

In yet another horrific account of the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar documented by a news crew, Sky News discovered newborn babies on beached, "left to die."

In what the UK news channel billed "the first independent evidence from Rakhine State," which is at the heart of Myanmar's brutal crackdown against the Rohingya, emaciated women and children were caught on camera, begging for help.

The new crew, including British journalist Alex Crawford, had traveled from south Bangladesh to Myanmar in a fishing boat. The horrific scenes were recorded when they landed at Dang Khali Saur in Maungdaw district.

One of the first people Crawford saw was an elderly woman whose "arms and legs were so shrunken with lack of food, she could barely stand."

The next thing the crew witnessed were "rows of babies who had been born on the beach." One of them still had her umbilical cord attached.

In October, Channel NewsAsia, while reporting on Rohingya people living on a Maungdaw beach, also saw "at least 10 babies, delivered under tarpaulin covers on the beach."

Over 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar's military launched what it described as "clearance operations" following attacks by alleged Rohingya militants on security posts in August.

Of those fleeing, 80% of those are women and children and babies are being born along the way.

Just in the first 15 days of September, more than 400 babies were born in the no man’s land between the borders of Bangladesh and Myanmar, according to The Guardian. However, the mothers, who do not have proper - or any - access to food and water cannot feed their infant children.

Those who are unable to escape are being killed. In October, a Rohingya woman's account to The New York Times went viral. She revealed how Burmese soldiers invaded her village and burnt her baby alive before raping her.

