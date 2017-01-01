95% Of Rohingya’s Undercover Reporters Are Now Missing

“The military also killed many and scared away the rest out of the country to sabotage the plan of the international human rights groups to gather evidence” said a human rights advocate.

The government of Myanmar has not just turned a blind eye to the ongoing atrocities against the Rohingya, its military is now reportedly abducting and killing anyone with a smartphone.

Human rights group claim civilian reporters working inside the Muslim-majority Rakhine state in Myanmar have mysteriously disappeared, raising concerns they are being targeted by the military for reporting the human rights violations.

According to a report by Guardian, when Buddhist monk-incited riots broke out in Rakhine in 2012, the state deployed its military. The army, instead razed the Muslim villages, raped the women and tortured its people.

In wake of the silence from Myanmar’s media, Rohingya community leaders set up a network of undercover reporters, who began recording the incidents and sending out photos, audio clipping and videos of the abuses in the country. Since 2012, the network comprised of about 2,000 reporters. However, since the crackdown started, 95 percent of these Rohingya reporters have gone missing.

“Many of the young Rohingya rights defenders became victims of enforced disappearances by the security forces in Myanmar. The military also killed many and scared away the rest out of the country to sabotage the plan of the international human rights groups to gather evidence,” said Adilur Rahman Khan, of human rights group Odhikar.

The young reporters went to great lengths to document the incidents. Now that they have all reportedly either been killed or chased away out of the country by the military, much of their eyewitness account of the atrocities have been lost.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s army continues to pillage Muslim-majority villages. But now, there is no one to report their horrific crimes.

