Rolling Stone's New Cover Uses Trudeau To Poke At Trump

The latest cover of Rolling Stone is a portrait of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with the question, "Why can't he be our president?"

Rolling Stone's most recent cover story on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heavily shadowed with references to President Donald Trump. Titled "Justin Trudeau: The North Star," it spends paragraphs comparing the two leaders for the apparent purpose of putting America's reality into stark contrast with that of its northern neighbors.

Justin Trudeau appears on our cover. Is Canada's prime minister the free world's best hope? https://t.co/yLLLr6sGGI pic.twitter.com/gZ4awM1HCm — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 26, 2017

With only bare mentions of the president, author Stephen Rodrick has made Trump the second subject of his article. He makes jibes at Trump's insane way of speaking by describing Trudeau's knack for oratory.

"When Trudeau moves on to his feminist bona fides (women and minorities make up more than half of his Cabinet), he pauses for a moment, but does not lose his train of thought," Rodrick writes. "His words are coherent and will not need to be run through Google Translate when he is done (except if you want to translate his French into English)."

He also takes stabs at the contrasting world views of the two leaders, highlighting the prime minister's pro-choice stance and position on diversity in direct opposition to Trump's very male, very white cabinet. He even pokes some fun at the president's notably unique appearance and conflicting relations without mentioning Trump once, but instead describing Trudeau's subdued charm:

"It's strange to witness: He speaks in a modulated, indoor voice. His dark hair is a color found in nature. At home, there is a glamorous wife and three photogenic children, still not old enough to warm his seat at next week's G-20 summit or be involved in an espionage scandal."

The article is almost painful to read, as it clearly illustrates all America has forfeited with its new president and a Republican-dominated administration. It's a lesson, but also a source of inspiration. Canada is by no means a perfect nation and it has its own demons to reconcile with, but with a forward-thinking leader like Trudeau at the helm they have a shot at something that is now just a pinprick in America's rearview mirror.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Wikimedia Commons user Office of the President of the United States