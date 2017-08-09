A GOP Senator Thinks McCain Voted Against Trumpcare Due To His Cancer

"He has a brain tumor right now. That vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning. Some of that might have factored in," said Sen. Ron Johnson.

In order to berate Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz) for his vote against Trumpcare, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson suggested the former's brain cancer could have been the reason.

McCain returned to the Capitol in July following a surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye, which led to a brain cancer diagnosis. As soon as he came back, he voted against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, leaving fellow Republicans confused.

In a radio interview with, “Chicago's Morning Answer,” Johnson attempted to provide an unnecessary analysis of why McCain decided to go against his own party's bill.

“I’m not gonna speak for John McCain—he has a brain tumor right now, that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning—some of that might have factored in,” he said in the interview.

The hosts, Dan Proft & Amy Jacobson, were understandably surprised at the outrageous response.

“Really?” Proft exclaimed, ­enquiring if the Wisconsin Republican actually believed McCain’s tumor had an impact on his decision.

“Again, I-I-I don’t know exactly what we really thought and again I don’t want speak for any senator,” stammered Johnson. “I really thought he was going to vote yes to send that to conference at 10:30 at night. By about 1, 1:30, he voted no. So you have talk to John in terms what was on his mind.”

McCain’s spokeswoman Julie Tarallo responded to Johnson’s outrageous remarks. “It is bizarre and deeply unfortunate that Senator Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend. Senator McCain has been very open and clear about the reasons for his vote."

Following intense backlash, Johnson issued a statement, and backtracked from his stance. “I’m disappointed I didn’t more eloquently express my sympathy for what Sen. McCain is going through. I have nothing but respect for him and the vote came at the end of a long day for everyone.”

