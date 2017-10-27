'Trying To Silence Me?' Arrest Warrant Issued For Rose McGowan

McGowan, who has been at the center of the Weinstein scandal, has been issued an arrest warrant from nearly eight months ago.

An arrest warrant has been issued for actress Rose McGowan over a felony possession charge of a controlled substance.

The said incident occurred at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20 and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department reportedly obtained the warrant on Feb. 1.

Many, including McGowan, have found the timing of the warrant to be suspicious as it comes amid the unfolding sexual assault scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan, who has accused of Weinstein of rape, has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment and exploitation in Hollywood.

Soon after she started posting about Weinstein and actor Ben Affleck sexually harassing women in the entertainment industry, her Twitter account was temporarily suspended. In light of the massive controversy and McGowan's crucial role in it, a lot of people viewed the suspension as an attempt to silence the actress, however, Twitter later stated her account had been put offline over a tweet that contained a private phone number.

Now, nearly two days after she claimed Weinstein offered her $1 million as hush money in September, McGowan is being sought to appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia court.

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

On Friday, while speaking at the Women’s Convention in Detroit on Friday, McGowan talked about how her alleged experience with the media mogul affected her life.

“I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned and you know what? I’m just like you,” she said. “What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in society and it cannot stand and it will not stand.”

McGowan is one of over 50 women who have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct or assault since the beginning of October.

Apparently Rose McGowan and Corey Feldman have arrest warrants issued. Are they silencing them for what they're exposing in #Pedowood? — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) October 31, 2017

It's not a coincidence that Rose McGowan and Corey Feldman have both had this happen to them after speaking out against Hollywood predators. https://t.co/Icsy8MVUP0 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 31, 2017

We live in a world where Rose McGowan has a warrant for her arrest before a man like Harvey Weinstein has his. Unreal. — maria t (@mariatrujillx) October 31, 2017

Why the fuck has an arrest warrant been issued for Rose McGowan, and yet her rapist is still walking around free? — Natalie Fleming (@NTFleming) October 31, 2017

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters