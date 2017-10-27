© Reuters

'Trying To Silence Me?' Arrest Warrant Issued For Rose McGowan

Fatimah Mazhar
McGowan, who has been at the center of the Weinstein scandal, has been issued an arrest warrant from nearly eight months ago.

An arrest warrant has been issued for actress Rose McGowan over a felony possession charge of a controlled substance.

The said incident occurred at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20 and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department reportedly obtained the warrant on Feb. 1.

Many, including McGowan, have found the timing of the warrant to be suspicious as it comes amid the unfolding sexual assault scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan, who has accused of Weinstein of rape, has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment and exploitation in Hollywood.

Soon after she started posting about Weinstein and actor Ben Affleck sexually harassing women in the entertainment industry, her Twitter account was temporarily suspended. In light of the massive controversy and McGowan's crucial role in it, a lot of people viewed the suspension as an attempt to silence the actress, however, Twitter later stated her account had been put offline over a tweet that contained a private phone number.

Now, nearly two days after she claimed Weinstein offered her $1 million as hush money in September, McGowan is being sought to appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia court.

 

On Friday, while speaking at the Women’s Convention in Detroit on Friday, McGowan talked about how her alleged experience with the media mogul affected her life.

“I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned and you know what? I’m just like you,” she said. “What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in society and it cannot stand and it will not stand.”

McGowan is one of over 50 women who have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct or assault since the beginning of October.

 

 

 

 

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters

