Roy Moore Allegedly Sexually Assaulted A Woman When She Was 14

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” said Leigh Corfman who has accused GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her at 14 years old.

GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was just 14 years old.

The now 53-year-old, Leigh Corfman, revealed to The Washington Post that back in 1979, Moore took advantage of her while he was an assistant district attorney.

At the time, Moore was 32 years old. He allegedly took off Corfman’s shirt and proceeded to remove his own clothes. He touched her breasts over her bra and led her hands to touch him over his underwear, she recounted.

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” Corfman told the paper. “Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.”

Sadly, Corfman is not Moore’s only alleged victim. According to HuffPost, three other women said Moore was inappropriate with them when they were teenagers around the same time as Corfman’s assault.

One of the women, Wendy Miller, claims she was working as a Santa’s helper at a mall when she was also just 14 and Moore first made sexual advances toward her. By age 16, Moore was allegedly asking her on dates.

It should be noted, however, that although Moore’s behavior is inexcusable and wildly inappropriate, the age of consent in Alabama was and is 16 years old.

Unsurprisingly, Moore denies these accusations. He issued a statement to The Washington Post defending himself:

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore asserted.

A spokesperson for Moore called the allegations “garbage” and “fake news.”

“Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today’s Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake,” campaign spokesman John Rogers told HuffPost in a statement. “National liberal organizations know their chosen candidate Doug Jones is in a death spiral, and this is their last ditch Hail Mary.”

Rogers insists that The Washington Post story is a case of “intentional defamation.”

In any event, these accusations are likely to hurt Moore in the Dec. 12 special election to fill the United States Senate seat in Alabama previously occupied by current Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Fellow Alabama Republican James Lomax reportedly told HuffPost that if the allegations against Moore are true, he should be disqualified from the race immediately.

“If Roy Moore has had a bosom in one hand and a Bible in the other, he needs to immediately remove himself from this race and go find the God that he is always peddling,” Lomax said. “No amount of pithy campaign slogans can cover up these sins if real. Alabama politics have reached the height of hypocrisy.”

In an ideal world, Moore would be held accountable for his actions and thrown out of the race as Lomax suggests, however, this country and our government doesn't seem to regard sexual assault with the level of seriousness it deserves as evidenced by the fact that President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election and was subsequently sworn into office with multiple sexual assault allegations still looming.

Nevertheless, Corfman exhibited true bravery by speaking out against her abuser before he's potentially elected to a position affording him even more power.