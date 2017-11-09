As A Judge, Roy Moore Once Barred A Gay Woman From Seeing Her Children

The former Alabama judge and current GOP Senate candidate once ruled a mom couldn't see her children unsupervised because of her homosexuality.

Former Alabama Supreme Court Judge and current Republican nominee for Senate Roy Moore once ruled that a gay woman could not see her children without supervision, demonstrating his incredibly bigoted and not surprising viewpoints.

In early 1996, Moore was the sitting judge reviewing a divorce case involving Suzanne Scott Borden and her estranged husband. At the time, Moore served as a circuit judge and had been asked to step down by Borden’s lawyers because his “deeply fundamentalist religious faith” would make it impossible for him to be impartial, CNN reports.

While he was eventually removed from the case, he first ruled that Borden couldn’t visit her children unsupervised or with her partner because “minor children will be detrimentally affected by the present lifestyle of [Borden] who has engaged in a homosexual relationship during her marriage, forbidden both by the laws of the State of Alabama and the Laws of Nature.”

After the ruling, Borden and her attorneys asked the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals to recuse Moore. They used his public statements regarding homosexuality to support the claim that his “personal bias and prejudice against the Plaintiff” impeded him from reviewing her case fairly.

According to Borden, she overheard Moore tell someone in his office that homosexuality “is evil. They are wrong and of Satan.”

Moore later denied he ever said that.

This case, which went mostly forgotten by the media, showcases Moore’s extremist worldview. After the Borden case, Moore went on to become an infamous household name after he refused to enforce the U.S. Supreme Court ruling giving same-sex couples the right to marry.

When asked recently about the 1996 case, Janice Hart, one of Borden’s attorneys, told CNN that “[Moore] abuses the law for his own advantage.”

If elected senator, will Moore be taking part in the same tactics while representing Alabama in Washington? It’s only fair to assume so, as the former judge has a bad track record regardless of where he sat as a judge. We highly doubt he will suddenly change once he assumes the position of lawmaker.