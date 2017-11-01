Roy Moore Pulls Bizarre Presser To Deny Sexual Assault Allegations

In the early 1980s, Moore was reportedly banned from Gadsden Mall in Etowah County, Alabama, for trying to pick up teenage girls.

Here's the full transcript of the minute-and-a-half 'press conference.' Moore's mother was in attendance, too. pic.twitter.com/X9jk2eaRmt — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 13, 2017

GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls decades ago, decided to hold a strange press conference to address the mounting allegations against him.

“The people of Alabama know me, they know my character, they know what I’ve stood for in the political world for more than 40 years. And I can tell you, without hesitation, this is absolutely false. This is a political maneuver and has nothing to do with reality. It’s all about politics,” said Moore, who made a 90-second appearance in the press conference.

Kayla Moore, his wife, said, “[Roy] is godly, he’s loving, and everybody in this community knows it. These things are false. And it’s ugly. It’s the ugliest politics I’ve ever been in my life.”

The bizarre press conference came as a fifth woman accused Moore of sexual assault. Beverly Young Nelson, now 40, said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 and he was a prosecuting attorney in his 30s.

At a press conference in New York, the tearful woman said he tried to pull her shirt off and shove her head in his lap, then warned, “You are a child and I am the District Attorney of Etowah County. If you tell anyone about this no one will ever believe you.”

“I was twisting and struggling and begging him to stop. I had tears running down my face,” said Nelson.

While making the new allegations, Nelson showed reporters Moore’s signature in her high school yearbook. The signature contradicts Moore’s statement that he had never met Nelson.

Allegations against the Senate candidate don’t end there as after Nelson’s revelation, it emerged that in early 1980s, Moore was reportedly banned from Gadsden Mall in Etowah County, Alabama for trying to pick up teenage girls.

“The general knowledge at the time when I moved here was that this guy is a lawyer cruising the mall for high-school dates. I was told by a girl who worked at the mall that he’d been run off from there, from a number of stores. Maybe not legally banned, but run off,” said one law enforcement source.

Victoria Beverstock, a former waitress in Gadsden, said, “[Moore’s] eyes crawled over our shirts and our backsides. He was so open about it that I would try and handle his order as quickly as possible. When you didn’t smile and flirt back with him, give him an opening, he became rude and demanding.”

Moore has survived controversy before. He was twice forced out of his position as chief justice, once for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the courthouse and once for defying the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

However, these accusations are likely to hurt Moore in the Dec. 12 special election to fill the United States Senate seat in Alabama previously occupied by current Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Roy Moore just appeared with his wife at a press conference in Alabama and doubled down. Denied latest allegations. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 13, 2017

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Marvin Gentry