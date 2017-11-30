Roy Moore Blames Liberals, LGBT People For Sexual Abuse Allegations

While addressing a church, Roy Moore dismissed the sexual misconduct allegations against him as a conspiracy created by liberals and the LGBT community.

Roy Moore names quite explicitly the “THEY” behind the “malicious” attacks against him. (At a church in Theodore, AL) pic.twitter.com/mccnDyfcK7 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) November 30, 2017

Republican Senate candidate and alleged sexual abuser, Roy Moore, is blaming his political opponents and the LGBT community for his transgressions.

On Wednesday night, Moore spoke from the pulpit of Magnolia Springs Baptist Church in Alabama during which he claimed liberals, gays, bisexuals, transgender people, and socialists conspired to fabricate the sexual harassment accusations launched against him.

Moore suggests that their collective motive for such a stunt is to sabotage his campaign in an effort to keep his Christian views out of Washington, BuzzFeed reports.

He insists that the allegations claiming he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32 are untrue and he denies the stories of several other women who went public with their experiences with him when they were also teens.

During his speech Wednesday, he deemed the accusations “false and malicious,” dismissing them as a “conspiracy” to destroy his campaign.

"When I say they who are 'they?'" he asked rhetorically. "They’re liberals. They don’t hold conservative values. They are the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender who want to change our culture. They are socialists who want to change our way of life and put man above God and the government is our God. They're the Washington establishment...who don't want to lose their power."

There was at least one heckler present among the congregation who questioned Moore’s testimony. “The entire time, all the girls are lying?" the man shouted while Moore tried to continue his speech. "Why would they lie?"

However, several of Moore’s supporters in the audience jumped in to defend him. “Does that look like the face of a molester?" one man yelled. "You ought to be ashamed. That's a man's man. You got this judge!"

Journalist Dan Gallo tweeted that the disrupter was removed from the event and the pastor of the church threatened that anyone else who interrupted the service would be handed over to authorities.

The heckler has been removed from this service. The pastor takes the podium for a few moments and says, "Now that the plant is gone...He’s got the IQ of one." Then he says the next person who disturbs the service will be turned over to the police. — Dan Gallo (@dangallo) November 30, 2017

This was very clearly a pandering attempt by Moore, who refuses to drop out of the senate race amid this scandal. However, the audacity of these church members who are willingly excusing pedophilia and demonizing entire groups of people to continue supporting Moore demonstrates a complete lack of integrity. There is nothing religious or Godly about a grown man taking advantage of young girls.