Alabama Is On Its Way To Elect An Alleged Child Molester To Office

On Dec. 12, Alabama will have a choice: Vote for an accused child molester or vote against a child molester.

While one would think the latter to be the more obvious option, that isn't really the case in the Yellowhammer State.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore is leading his Democratic opponent by six percentage points, according to a new CBS News poll.

Moore has been accused of sexually abusing multiple women, including one who was 14 years old when he, 32 at the time, allegedly molested her. In addition, other reports have also emerged about the former Alabama judge getting banned from one local mall because he would go after teen girls there and cops preventing him from harassing teenage cheerleaders at school ball games.

In light of the allegation, even a bunch of fellow Republicans called on Moore to drop out his special election race. Appallingly, however, most of the Alabama voters, likely to cast ballots on Dec. 12, share a radically different point of view.

As per the CBS poll, Moore is leading Democrat Doug Jones by 49 to 43 percent. Meanwhile, 71 percent of Alabama Republicans say the accusations against Moore are false and that Democrats and the liberal media have orchestrated the entire controversy.

As shocking as it may be, it is not really surprising coming from Alabama.

A year before supporting an alleged child molester, the state elected an alleged rapist to the highest office in the country. Last November, U.S. President Donald Trump defeated his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton by a 28.3 percent differential, which was the largest margin of victory in a presidential race held since 1972.

Trump has been accused sexual harassment and rape by at least 16 women. In addition, the president was caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women as he waited to film a segment for "Access Hollywood" in 2005 with the show's former host Billy Bush.

On ABC's "This Week," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said if Moore wins, the Senate Ethics Committee would have to consider the allegations against him.

"I think we're going to let the people of Alabama decide a week from Tuesday who they want to send to the Senate, and then we'll address the matter appropriately," McConnell said.

It looks like the matter would soon indeed be transferred to the Senate Ethics Committee since Alabama is well on its way to elect an alleged child molester to office.

